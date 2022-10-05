Where to buy Concepts x Vault by Vans Question the Answers collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Californian skate label's sub-label, Vault by Vans is collaborating with the multi-brand fashion retailer Concepts, also known as Cncpts. The duo have previously connected with each other, and will be expanding upon the collection soon via a 'Question the Answers' collection.

The collaborative collection, dubbed Question the Answers, features a line of apparel and footwear items. The Question the Answers collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Cncpts, and in select Cncpts physical stores in Boston, Dubai, and New York City. The collection will be launched on October 7, 2022, at a retail price ranging from $20 to $220.

More about the upcoming Concepts x Vault by Vans Question the Answers apparel and footwear collection

Upcoming Concepts x Vault by Vans Question the Answers apparel and footwear collection (Image via Concepts)

The Concepts label has been in the eyes of streetwear fashion enthusiasts as it was announced that it will soon expand its SB Dunk Low catalog alongside the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike to release an Orange Lobster colorway.

Now, garnering more attention, the label is starting week one of October with a bang in a collaboration with Vans' sub-label Vault by Vans. The official press release by Concepts introduces the collection and says:

"Named for a 1994 album by the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, our latest collaboration with Vans merges the classic checkerboard pattern with a hallmark material from the heyday of ‘70s and ‘80s punk-driven London fashion, mohair. In this, we bridge the gap between luxury design houses and Two-Tone style."

In an official press release, Concept Creative Director, Deon Point, commented:

“Working with Vans has given us space to experiment with the rich history of punk fashion. This latest collection, which includes our most progressive in-house clothing assortment, allows us to honor local music history and relay our deep knowledge of luxury design details.”

The collaborative collection offers apparel items such as shorts, chino pants, polar fleece with Vans' checkerboard print, and varsity items such as hoodies, tees, sweatpants, and more. The highlighted pieces from the apparel and accessories collection include,

Polar Fleece Checkered Coaches Jacket at a retail price of $220. Rock Steady Hoodie at a retail price of $165. Jubilee Checkered Hoodie at a retail price of $160. Too Much Pressure Tee at a retail price of $65. One Step Beyond Tee at a retail price of $52. Ransom Tote Bag at a retail price of $80. Random C Sock at a retail price of $20.

In the apparel collection, the duo pushes the perspective of Cncpts and solidifies the luxury streetwear aesthetic through minimalistic yet luxury items. These use hardcore punk graphics, damier prints, and collegiate branding.

The duo also offer a wide footwear collection and a few pieces in the collection include:

OG Sk8-Hi in two colorways, i.e. 'Flame Scarlet / White' and 'Mint/Black'. UA OG Authentic LX in 'Black / White' colorway. OG Old Skool NS LX in 'Coffee/Tobacco colorway.

All three silhouettes are clad in checkerboard print. Each of these honors the legacy print of the Californian skate shoe label. The footwear be accompanied by custom shoeboxes which draw inspiration from Sex Pistols, the rock band from the '80's.

The entire collection, including footwear and apparel options, can be availed on the official e-commerce site and in the physical stores of Concepts starting from October 7, 2022.

