Where to buy Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX Stressed shoes? Price, release date, and more explored

The Californian skate shoe label, Vans' premium line Vault by Vans, is joining the pre-dirtied trend as it has put together a series of seemingly weathered shoes. The footwear label just launched two of the latest makeovers of the Old Skool silhouette in the basic navy and black colorway in a Stressed theme.

Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX Stressed silhouettes arrive in a pre-worn aesthetic with dirtied soles and a distressed look, previously seen in the Vans collaboration with Bianca Chandon. The Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers in Japan. However, the label hasn't officially announced a stateside release date.

Those interested in buying silhouettes can head to reseller sites such as Asphalt Gold and avail of shoes at a resell price of around $95.

More about the newly released 2-piece Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX Stressed sneaker collection

Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX Stressed shoes - Black (Image via Sportskeeda)

Originally dubbed the 'Style 36', the Vans Old Skool has enjoyed much success in the last five years. The model has always been hidden in the shadows of Authentic, Era, and SK8-Hi, but now the OG style has also been brought back to the limelight.

The late 80s and early 90s themed shoes are now clad in a more futuristic-but-retro look with a pre-worn and stressed approach. The silhouette is clad in two makeovers, including - the 'Navy/ STV Navy / White' and 'Black / White' colorways.

The design seems like it has been worn for years, and the natural-esque weathering is seen over the shoes' outsoles, uppers, and shoelaces for a pre-loved effect.

Both the colorways arrive on the low-top lace-up shoes and feature a white-hued side stripe over the lateral and medial profiles. The silhouette features a padded welt for flexibility and support with reinforced toe caps.

Lastly, the outsoles come in the signature Vans Waffle-look for the slip resistance and tread. The Navy colorways come in a two-toned fashion. The upper base is constructed from a canvas material in a light blue hue. The light blue shade contrasts with the navy blue suede overlays, which feature over the toe boxes, lacing area, and heel counters.

The rear of the shoes features a minimalistic "Off The Wall" red-colored brand tag which is also dirtied. The laces, iconic stripes, and contrast stitching are done in a white hue.

The second offering will arrive in the Black / Classic White Checkerboard colorway. The shoe's base is constructed out of a canvas material in a black hue. The monochromatic theme continues with black suede overlays over the toe boxes, heel counters, and lacing area.

The monochromatic look adorns white-hued lateral stripe, laces, and exposed stitching. Both the shoes come with a Vault by Vans shoe box decorated with splattered black paint.

The Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX Stressed shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of Vans Japan for a retail price of ¥11,000 (approx $76). According to media outlet Hypebeast, a global release of both silhouettes can be expected in the coming weeks.

