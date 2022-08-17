Where to buy Bianca Chandon x Vault by Vans sneaker collection? Release date and more explored

The Californian footwear heritage brand, Vault by Vans, is teaming up with unisex fashion label Bianca Chandon for a footwear collection. Over time, Vault by Vans has collaborated with multiple creative and strategic partners to produce futuristic footwear.

Alex Olson's Bianca Chandon print will now be joining the roster of collaborators of the original action sports label. The four-piece collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Vault by Vans and Bianca Chander on August 20, 2022.

Following the first drop, a wider release will be made on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retail partners on August 23, 2022.

More about the upcoming 4-piece Bianca Chandon x Vault by Vans sneaker collection

Upcoming 4-piece Bianca Chandon x Vault by Vans collaborative sneaker collection (Image via Vans)

The apparel label, Bianca Chandon, has previously collaborated with Tom Bianchi, Dover Street Market, Union LA and Crescent Down. Now, for its latest foray into the footwear industry, the label is collaborating with footwear label Vans. The four-piece skate-ready footwear collection is donned in an all-over star pattern, inspired by Off The Wall's iconic checkerboard print.

Alex Olsen's skateboarding label, Bianca Chandon, was launched back in 2014 and drew heavy inspiration from the 1970s. The label's name in itself is taken after Studio 54 legend Bianca Jagger and the car racing driver, Olivier Chandon de Brailles.

With Chandon's affinity for the anti-fashion movements of the 1990s, fandom for the countercultures of the '70s, and the club scenes of the '80s, the label is now applying a similar beat-up aesthetic to the Old Skool VLT LX, Sk8-Hi Reiisue VLT LX, Classic Slip-On VLT LX, and the Authentic VLT LC silhouettes included in the upcoming capsule.

VANS Europe @VANS_Europe Vault by Vans comes together with Bianca Chandôn for a four-piece footwear assortment featuring an all-over five-point star graphic pattern. Available beginning August 20, 2022 at select Vault by Vans retailers, head to vans.eu/droplist to find your nearest stockist. Vault by Vans comes together with Bianca Chandôn for a four-piece footwear assortment featuring an all-over five-point star graphic pattern. Available beginning August 20, 2022 at select Vault by Vans retailers, head to vans.eu/droplist to find your nearest stockist. https://t.co/EeLwMRpTPp

The collaborative collection shares the desires of both labels to explore the referential meaning behind the stars. The official press release describes the collection's motive,

"The way in which we are accustomed to their five-pointed shape from childhood to the meaning they take on as you enter adulthood and the influence, they have beyond the beauty we see in the vast sky."

All four silhouettes from the collaborative collection are donned in a distinctive vintage aesthetic, which gives the four silhouettes a pleasantly worn-in look.

Vans' signature vulcanized waffle sole unit has been treated with most of the work. The sole unit features a heavy-wearing look which makes them look worn-in, with pops of creamy tint base, and multiple black scuff marks and ink leaks around the "Off The Wall" license plates on the heel.

Allike Store @allike



Vault by Vans comes together with Bianca Chandôn for a Coming soon to a.plus : Vault by Vans x Bianca Chandôn.Vault by Vans comes together with Bianca Chandôn for a Coming soon to a.plus: Vault by Vans x Bianca Chandôn.Vault by Vans comes together with Bianca Chandôn for a https://t.co/SWXO2365Hp

Each silhouette is constructed out of premium cotton-canvas uppers and stressed a bit to give it a pre-worn look. The five-point star graphic has been applied in a repeating pattern all over the uppers, similar to the Vans' checkerboard.

All four pairs are finished off with a Bianca Chandon branding, which appears to be handwritten in blue biro pen ink across the heel counters of the shoes.

One can avail all four silhouettes from the Bianca Chandon x Vault by Vans collection on August 20, 2022 via Bianca Chandon and Vault by Vans retail accounts and for the wider release on the official e-commerce site of Vans on August 23, 2022.

