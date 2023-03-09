Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Lavender” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Oregon-based shoe business recently unveiled its brand new colorway for the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette. The new iteration is dubbed "Lavender." This complete sneaker is wrapped up in a Photon Dust/Royal Tint-Gridiron-Sail-Chrome color scheme.

The official photos of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5's "Lavender" look were recently made available to the public. In the weeks to come, the much-anticipated "Lavender" variant of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 model will arrive on shelves.

Each pair of these running shoes will sell for $160 and will only be available in women's sizes. Sneakerheads can readily get them at Nike's physical stores, online shops, and some of its authorized retail locations.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Lavender” shoes feature royal tint leather panels

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming running shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike initially debuted their Vomero range in 2006. After realizing the popularity of the other iterations, the sportswear business created the fifth sneaker in the Vomero lineup in 2010. Due to its limited color options, this specific model remained rather unknown in the shoe market for a long time.

The Swoosh label's Zoom Vomero line has always been oriented towards runners. The Zoom Vomero 5 is on track to make an incredibly huge comeback in 2023 as it fits into contemporary New Balance fashion effortlessly.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 recently made an appearance in "Lavender" color-blocking following the release of its remixed "Timeless" iteration, which gives the sneaker the look of a "Panda" Dunk.

The newest colorway for the 2011 running model, the Vomero 5, features royal tint leather panels all over a photon dust mesh foundation. Every step is supported well by a rubberized midfoot cage, which is covered with a matching Nike Swoosh.

For unmatched comfort and padding, a clean white Cushlon midsole rests beneath the foot. The footwear is finished with 3M accents all around, allowing runners to flaunt their shoes even in dim lighting.

The Swoosh’s SNKRS underlines the design of the silhouette as:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

Customers are already in love with the "Light Bone," "Velvet Brown," and "Worn Blue," iterations of the product and now await the launch of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Lavender."

Take a closer look at the heel areas of these shoes (Image via Nike)

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Lavender" version, which is expected to go on sale soon. To receive additional release date updates for the product, users can register on the company's official website or use the SNKRS app.

