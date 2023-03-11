Nike x Supreme SB Dunk Low "Rammellzee" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is collaborating with the New York-based streetwear label Supreme to launch a new makeover of the iconic SB Dunk Low sneaker model. The New York imprint is reconnecting with the swoosh label's skateboarding sub-label after previously launching makeovers of the SB Blazers on September 10, 2022.

Nike x Supreme have been long-time collaborators and most recently collaborated to launch iconic makeovers upon the Air Bakin sneaker model on March 2, 2023. The latest Supreme SB Dunk Low sneakers come clad in the artwork of multi-hyphenate artist Rammellzee.

The official release date for the Nike x Supreme SB Dunk "Rammellzee" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, Supreme, the SNKRS app, and select retailers sometime in 2023.

The upcoming Nike x Supreme SB Dunk Low "Rammellzee" sneakers display the artwork of the late American visual artist (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lifestyle brand Supreme was established in April 1994. and since then, the label has reached the top of its game. However, the company is best known for its collaborations with Nike, as the two brands have continued to give iconic makeovers to classic sneaker models. Most of the duo's offerings have produced top-dollar resale prices.

The two brands kick-started their partnership in 2002 and has continued to drop several collections yearly since then. The dynamic duo's latest partnership offers a unique makeover with an artistic touch upon the iconic SB Dunk Low sneaker model. The makeover demands attention with bold graphics and visual mesmerization. The official swoosh label site introduces the SB Dunk model as follows:

""From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest Supreme SB Dunk "Rammellzee" sneakers were revealed via a video as a first look by the official Twitter handle of @masterchefian. The co-branded Dunk Low sneaker's upper comes constructed out of canvas and suede material.

The base and underlays of the sneakers are constructed out of canvas material in a beige hue, which is overlaid with multiple graphics and artwork from the late American multi-hyphenate artist Rammellzee. Multi-colored visuals are added upon the vamp, mid-panels, ankle collars, and heel counters. While the contrasting black suede material is applied over the toe overlays, lacing system, the swoosh logos are present on the profile swooshes of the medial and lateral sides.

Branding details are added upon the sneakers with golden "SUPREME" lace dubraes, tonal tongue tags, "WORLD FAMOUS" branding upon the aglets and collaborative hangtags. The look is then finished off with black stitched midsoles and gum rubber outsoles.

In addition to the SB Dunk Low "Rammellzee," the collaboration is also rumored to feature a brand-new makeover upon the SB Dunk High, although the swoosh label is yet to confirm the news. The SB Dunk Low "Rammellzee" sneakers are expected to release under the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

