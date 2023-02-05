Adidas x Stella McCartney Spring / Summer 2023 collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas is continuing its partnership with the British fashion designer and her eponymous label Stella McCartney to release an exclusive Spring / Summer 2023 collection. Alongside the unveiling of the collaborative Spring / Summer collection, the British designer held a party in L.A. to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the duo being together.

After previously connecting to release the first-of-its-kind tracksuit back in 2022, the duo is back with another exciting release in 2023. The pair has released apparel, clothes, and accessories to go with their newest collection, the "Icon." On February 3, 2023, the duo introduced the Icons line on Adidas' official e-commerce site and at a few stores.

The duo is also set to unveil their latest "True Nature" collection via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers starting February 16, 2023.

The newly unveiled Adidas x Stella McCartney "Icons" and "True Nature" collections feature apparel, accessories, and footwear lines

Adidas and Stella McCartney made an official press release on February 3, 2023, as they unveiled their latest collaborative collection, dubbed the "Icon," and upcoming collaboration, dubbed the "True Nature," via a legendary party in L.A.

The duo lavishly celebrated the 18th anniversary of their partnership as they presented Spring / Summer 2023 collection. The dup unveiled the collection at L.A.'s famous Henson Recording Studios while kicking off the largest weekend music party.

The party paid homage to Stella McCartney's love and deep heritage in music by bringing music with fashion. The party features a DJ performance by Zuri Marley and live performances by other artists, including - MUNA, Minke, Koffee, and Beth Ditto. The L.A. Roller Girls, who displayed the collection, added to the celebration with an immersive roller-skating act.

The official press release introduces the collaborative collection, which was presented via a party:

"A collaboration that has always pushed the limits, from innovation and sport style to working with pioneers across fashion, music and art, the party celebrated a partnership that continues to champion individual expression and inspires the new wave of trailblazers."

The dynamic duo of German labels and British fashion designers has always worked together to find new and innovative ways to create sustainable fashion. The pair often work together to support a better future via the fusion of performance technologies with recycled and sustainable materials.

The latest collection, dubbed "Icons," blends sport and style with contemporary fashion. The entire collection comes in neutral shades of black, white, and grey. The idea was to provide the next- generation of athletes with timeless and iconic looks.

The brand-new Sportswear Run Sneaker, a gender-neutral shoe made of natural and renewable materials, is the collection's highlight. The shoe comes in two colorways with monotone shades of orange and black at a retail price of $280.

The second collection, dubbed "True Nature," is designed with functionality in mind for exploring the outside world. It is clad in shades of earth and features weather satellite images.

Parley Ocean Plastic and WIND.RDY technologies serve as the foundation of the entire collection. On February 16, 2023, they will go on sale on the Adidas website and the CONFIRMED app. Both collections are priced between $65 and $500.

