Where to buy the Adidas x Stella McCartney one-of-a-kind tracksuit? Release date and more explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas has partnered with British fashion designer Stella McCartney to unveil a first-of-its-kind sportswear segment. The dynamic duo has reunited to introduce a circular fashion ecosystem.

Adidas x Stella McCartney is joining forces with 12 leading names and innovators in the fashion industry to test the brand's circularity program. The collection will offer a tracksuit, available via the official e-commerce site and the Adidas app starting October 6, 2022.

More about the upcoming gender-neutral Adidas x Stella McCartney Viscose sportswear tracksuit

Upcoming gender-neutral Adidas x Stella McCartney Viscose sportswear tracksuit (Image via Adidas)

Adidas and Stella McCartney have unveiled the viscose sportswear tracksuit, which is made in collaboration with 12 partners. The tracksuit also marks the brand's pilot circularity program, dubbed the Made to Be Remade.

The program provides a take-back scheme where consumers can wear the collection pieces and subsequently return them by scanning a QR code so they can be remade into a brand new product. This is a step towards the German sportswear giant's goal of reducing plastic waste.

According to a press release by Adidas, it is currently estimated that only 1% of all textiles worldwide are recycled and made into new garments. Hence, it is imperative for the fashion industry to come together to contribute to this noble and necessary initiative.

Over the past three years, 14 partners, including Frankenhuis, have collected post-consumer, end-of-life, and worn-down textile pieces and regenerated them into a new cellulosic fabric called Infinna.

The consortium has used the pioneering Infinite Fiber technology to recycle worn-down textiles. The newly produced cellulosic fabric, Infinna, looks and feels like cotton on the skin. Infinna is then turned into a yarn blended with organic cotton.

Coming to the collection, the tracksuit is made out of 60% viscose and 40% organic cotton. The official press release reads,

"A consortium member took the process from a linear to a circular model, as the apparel’s function and style were of equal focus to the garment’s end of life existence."

The oversized tracksuit is built to provide comfort and blends the peach-soft material with a neutral black and light grey color palette. The oversized tracksuit provides a contemporary canvas for the next generation's travel plans.

Speaking about the first-ever Viscose tracksuit, Stella McCartney talked about the collaboration in a press release,

"Sport is about always evolving the approach, and material innovation is no different. More than ever, we are being challenged to find new solutions to deliver the potential for circular fashion, so it's been hugely exciting to collaborate with like-minded thinkers in the fashion landscape to help not only us but the industry invent, innovate and conciously design."

At the end of the collaboration, consortium partner Aalto University, a Finnish multidisciplinary community specializing in technology, science, design, and art, will distribute the knowledge within the industry. Stella McCartney further said:

"We are truly proud to have produced a garment that provides an end of life existence, whilst also staying true to Adidas by Stella McCartney's signature style - for next generation activists."

The Made to Be Remade program is Adidas' first approach to extending the product's lifespan. Adidas x Stella McCartney sportswear gender-neutral tracksuit viscose can be availed via the Adidas app starting October 6, 2022.

