Nike SB Dunk low "Midnight Navy Desert Ochre" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the athleisure and footwear genius, has led to a number-one position as a sportswear label throughout 2022, and it is planning to retain its spot in 2023. The brand celebrated multiple anniversaries in 2022, including - Air Force 1 marking its 40th anniversary, Air Max 1 marking its 35th anniversary, and Cortez marking its 50th anniversary.

This year, the label is focusing on a silhouette that doesn't mark a special anniversary. The swoosh label will keep the first half of the 2023 Dunk-centric and has already revealed multiple makeovers that will be launched in the coming months.

The official release date for SB Dunk Low's "Midnight Navy/Dessert Ochre" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Midnight Navy Desert Ochre" sneakers are made of a unique blend of materials

Introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, the Dunk sneaker model quickly rose in popularity. The swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore designed the Dunk silhouette. Sneakerheads and creative partners alike recognize the potential for sneakers to be created in several distinctive color schemes.

Dunk quickly rose to the top of the list of popular sneaker models. In 2002, the skating community welcomed the sneaker design, and an SB Dunk model was created.

The SB Dunk model gained attention, especially amongst the skater community. The official swoosh label's site introduces the SB Dunk model:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

While collaborative makeovers tend to generate the most hype, Nike SB individual releases still give a generous amount of love. The latest makeover upon SB Dunk Low is "Midnight Navy / Desert Ochre." The forthcoming colorway is unique as it is constructed out of a blend of multiple materials to make up the top layer.

The newest version is made of canvas rather than traditional smooth leather. Over the sneaker, a halfway approach is used. Collars, heel overlays, tongues, and quarter panels all have the canvas material added to the lateral side of the sneakers. The forefoot, vamp, and toe boxes of the shoe's initial half are made of suede.

The canvas material is accentuated in a Midnight Navy hue, whereas the suede is clad in "Desert Ochre" hues. The flecked laces, tongue tags, and NIKE SB patches add more details. The white sole unit completes the look. According to rumors, the shoe will be on sale in April 2023 for $110.

