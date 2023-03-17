8 Nike Air Jordans releasing in May 2023: Colorways and price explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Air Jordan sneaker line has continued to consistently garner attention from sneakerheads. Earlier this year, the Jordan brand subtly announced that 2023 will be a "Jordan year," in a nod to Michael Jordan's iconic jersey number "23."

The two have consistently previewed their upcoming collection, which is heavy on throwback hues. Due to their strong emotional connection to Michael Jordan's heyday as a basketball player, these legendary colorways consistently rank among the most sought-after pairs.

The brand will be launching as many as eight new Air Jordan hues in May 2023, most of which are a part of the brand's retro lineups. These sneakers will be available on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on and after their respective release dates.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement" to Air Jordan 1 High "Craft": 8 AJ colorways launching in May 2023

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement"

The "White Cement" colorway first appeared on the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model in 2016. It is now re-releasing in May as a part of the Spring 2023 Retro collection. The colorway is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3 sneaker model and features the signature "Elephant" print.

The premium elephant print is added on the sneaker overlay paneling, which contrasts with the white base. The pair is rumored to release on May 6, 2023, for $180.

2) Air Jordan 2 "White and Cement Grey"

Air Jordan 2 "White and Cement Grey" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 2 "White and Cement Grey" sneakers are reminiscent of the Stealth Grey colorway. The pair's base is built with OG 1987 specifications to maintain the true DNA. It features the classic Nike Air logo (instead of the Jumpman logo) and a winged-basketball insignia as a branding detail. The pair is rumored to release on May 6, 2023, for $185.

3) Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin"

Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin" will make a perfect addition to the sneakerheads' Summer/Spring purchases. The pair perfectly combines style with comfort.

The overlays of the sneaker feature python-inspired yellow-hued prints on the mudguards. The pair is rumored to release in women's sizes on May 11, 2023, for $190.

4) Nike Air Jordan 4 "Thunder"

Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The highly coveted sneaker makeover "Thunder" (a mix of yellow and black hues) will make a return to Air Jordan 4 after originally being released in 2006. The Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" was most recently released in 2012 and became a fan-favorite. One of the most anticipated releases of the retro collection, the pair is rumored to release on May 13, 2023, for $210.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

To celebrate Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will premiere on July 2, 2023, the two labels collaborated with Marvel to give Air Jordan 1 High a makeover. The duo is planning to reveal a silhouette clad in multiple patterns and shades of red to showcase Spider-Man in different verses across dimensions.

The sneaker is rumored to be released on May 20, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

6) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "White and Coconut Milk"

Air Jordan 1 Low "White and Coconut Milk" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Low EX "White and Coconut Milk" colorway features white, sail, black, and coconut milk tones.

The shoes feature exposed foam throughout the overlays, giving it an elevated and premium look. The upper is constructed out of recycled material and gives a deconstructed outlook. The shoe is rumored to release on May 25, 2023, for $140.

7) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Craft"

The Air Jordan 1 High "Craft" was previously named as "Vibrations of Naija." The high-top sneaker model comes accentuated with a "Sail/Pale Vanilla/Black" color scheme. The Pale Vanilla hue can be seen accentuated upon the tongue trim, sock liners, and winged-basketball logo upon the ankle.

The most prominent feature is the addition of woven fabric upon the swooshes, which gives vibrations of Naija vibes. The pair is rumored to release on May 27, 2023, at a retail price of $180.

8) Nike Air Jordan 14 "Laney"

Air Jordan 14 "Laney" (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 14 sneaker will be released in a low-top construct with a "Laney" makeover. The makeover is a nod to Michael Jordan's North Carolina high-school basketball team. The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of premium leather and suede material.

Originally released in 1999, the shoe is re-releasing in 2023 and is rumored to hit stores on May 27, 2023, for $210.

The label is celebrating "Jordan Year" by releasing Jordan Retro collections. After previously unveiling a 16-piece Air Jordan Retro collection for Spring 2023, the label recently unveiled a Summer 2023 lineup on March 3, 2023, which featured 19 pieces.

