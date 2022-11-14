Where to buy Air Jordan 2 Retro "Neutral Grey" shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After debuting various collaborative launches of Air Jordan 2 with Two 18, Shelflife, Titan, J Balvin, Nina Chanel Abney, and more, Jordan Brand is now gearing up for the following year.

The Air Jordan 2 Retro "Neutral Grey" iteration that surfaced most recently will be joining Jordan Brand's AJ2 roster next year.

As shown in the mock-ups shared by sneaker media outlets ZSneakerheadz and Sole Retriever, this AJ2 will feature eponymous gray, black, and sail makeup.

The forthcoming “Neutral Grey” variant of the Air Jordan 2 shoe is part of Jordan Brand’s 2023 sneaker launches. As of now, this second silhouette colorway is expected to enter the footwear market on May 6, 2023.

These minimalist designs will be offered in full family sizing options, including adult, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler/infant.

The first two will be offered for $185 and $140, the next two sizes will be purchasable for $85 and $65, in that order. All these sizes can be availed from the online and offline outlets of Nike and its partnering Jordan Brand retailers.

Nike's Air Jordan 2 Retro shoe will arrive in "Neutral Grey" makeup with touches of sail and black hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ2 Neutral Grey colorway (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

While some have asserted that 2022 will be the year of Air Jordan 2, it appears that 2023 will most certainly be the winner.

More pairs are expected to be released in the second quarter of '23, in addition to "Lucky Green," "Craft," and numerous low-tops that have previously been confirmed.

Air Jordan 2 draws design cues from the original Air Jordan 1 Low "Neutral Grey" but with minor variations.

The origin and story of Michael Jordan’s second signature shoe is mentioned on Jordan.com as:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

Continued as:

"Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style."

The Air Jordan 2 Retro "Neutral Grey" is brand new for 2023 and comes in a clean, white, cement grey, sail, and black palette.

The AJ 2 "Silver Anniversary," which was first introduced in 2010, is quite similar in style to this pair, which swaps a sail-based suede side panel for the patent leather side panel.

The remainder of the upper is made of white leather, with neutral gray serving as the primary accent color. A sturdy rubber outer sole unit in black and gray completes the look.

Save the date for the future Air Jordan 2 Retro “Neutral Grey” rendition that will be introduced in the following year.

Based on the size you choose, the price will vary from $65 to $185 for each pair. Jordan lovers will be able to buy these Air Jordans online as well as in-store locations of the Swoosh and a few other Jordan Brand retailers.

Those planning to buy these AJ2 pairs can sign up to Nike's official website to stay updated with the launch.

