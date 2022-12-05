Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is collaborating with Marvel to celebrate the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on July 2, 2023.

The swoosh label and Spider-Man have a huge pop-culture relevance and fan following, and thus the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers are bound to be successful. The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse colorway was teased by the sneaker leaker page @xcmade on Instagram.

The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the shoes. However, according to multiple sources and rumors from media outlets such as Hypebeast, Sneaker News, and more, the shoes will be launched via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on May 20, 2023.

All about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" sneakers celebrating the 2023 Marvel movie (Image via Sportskeeda)

As 2022 ends, people have been anticipating and thinking about what will be in the box for the next year. Be it Nike enthusiasts or Marvel fans, conversations surrounding the next year's releases are spreading like fire. Amongst these, the highlight is Miles Morales' return via Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The sequel film will be releasing a trailer on December 13, 2022. One cannot help but reminisce about the first film, in which the main character wore the iconic Air Jordan 1 Chicago. With the second film on the way, the swoosh label will be delivering a near-identical proposition.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse colorway was first teased by the sneaker leak page @xcmade via its Instagram handle on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The release was further confirmed by the trusted source @Mr_Unloved1s on Twitter.

These AJ1 High OG are dropping after the 2018-released "Origin Story" makeover alongside the 2018-released animated movie. The sequel will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. The shoes were first rumored in October, and now the first look of the shoe has been released, which expresses a mix of "Chicago" inspired colorways.

The shoes' makeover is expanding upon the tried Chicago color-blocking by launching a mix of "University Red / Black / White" color schemes. Taking inspiration from the OG "Chicago," the silhouette features a crisp white vamp, vibrant red overlays, and a color-matched sole unit, remaining an untouched aspect of the silhouette.

The shoes feature geometrical shapes such as circles which are seen surrounding Spider-Man when he travels through the multi-verse. The tones are inspired by the comic book-like feel of the motion blur in the animation style of Miles Morales. These circles occur in shadowy red and black marbled aesthetics over the quarter overlays.

More pattern is added with the polka dot arrangement over the midfoot. The upper collar and the swooshes on both lateral and medial walls of the shoe featured contrasting luminous jet-black patent leather. The design is finished off with white midsoles and translucent red rubber outsoles.

If rumors turn out to be true, then one can get their hands on the sneakers on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 20, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

