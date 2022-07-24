Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High OG Gorge Green? Price, release date, and more explored

The Jordan brand's favorite and forever classic, Air Jordan 1, continues to receive plenty of fresh and retro colorways. The silhouette has been reimagined countless times, and now the iconic sneaker is taking on a Gorge Green makeover. For the Gorge Green, the Jordan Brand has opted to stick with its roots, as the sneaker comes in Air Jordan 1 High OG variant.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Gorge Green is slated to be released this holiday season on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers. While no confirmed release date has been revealed by the brand yet, the rumored date for the release is November 12, 2022, for a retail price of $180.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Gorge Green sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Gorge Green sneakers (Image via @chickenwop / Instagram)

While not associated with the Boston Celtics, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Gorge Green resembles past releases affiliated with the storied New England-based franchise.

The new Jordan 1 colorway opts for a similar colorblocking to the previously released High OG pairs. The 2020 released Japan and Midnight Navy colorway, and the 2021 Bordeaux variant are the three previously released silver-swooshed jelly wings Jordan 1 High OG. Now, a fourth new colorway is coming dressed in strikingly similar color-blocking details.

Sneaker leaker page, @chickenwop, took to Instagram to give an early in-hand look at the upcoming pair of July 22, 2022. In the previous images, one can see the shoes clad in Gorge Green / Metallic Silver / White colorway.

The colorway presents a familiar accentuation with its Metallic Silver swooshes and the iconic Basketball and Wing logo. More retro details have been added with the 1985 Nike Air tongue tag instead of the usually seen tag.

Most of the sneakers' uppers are indulged in a white base constructed from smooth leather. The muted white base allows the accenting overlays of the titular shade, Gorge Green, to take the spotlight.

The leather overlays of the Gorge Green hue are accented over the toe boxes, tongues, eyelets, and heels to add spotlight and flair to the otherwise muted shoe. The titular green shade continues on the pair's liners, outsoles, and laces.

Color blocking gives a mirroring effect to Jordan 1's original Chicago look, while the Metallic Silver profile swooshes are reminiscent of the retro 2001 Japanese options. The branding is seen in the form of Metallic Silver swooshes on both lateral and medial sides, along with the signature Air Jordan wings logo on the ankle.

The uppers, while not confirmed, are expected to return in a tumbled leather finish. Underfoot, oft-imitated sole units see a continuation of the color scheme with standard white Jordan 1 sole unit midsole and titular green outsoles.

Before @chickenwop's in-hand look on July 22, 2022, the Instagram user @shawnleekix also gave an extremely early look on June 27, 2022. One can anticipate the Air Jordan 1 High OG Gorge Green to arrive on Nike SNKRS on November 12, 2022, for a retail price of $180.

