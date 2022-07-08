3 best Nike Air Jordan 1 Low collaborations of all time

Nike launched the Air Jordan line back in 1985 and started the journey of an unprecedented-turned-unparalleled footwear line. The journey might have begun with a high-top silhouette, but Air Jordan 1 Lows have become just as iconic over time.

AJ1 Lows are known for many qualities, including their comfort, style, and mystique. Jordan Highs is known to be susceptible to creases, but Jordan Lows provides the comfort of knowing the creases are much less likely to occur.

The Air Jordan 1 Low debuted in 1985 alongside the high-top silhouette worn by Michael Jordan, and the sneakers have seen many top collaborations since then.

One of the most-hyped collaborators, Travis Scott, will be back this month with another iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Lows.

The Jordan brand and La Flame are bringing back their well-known and hyped sneaker colorway, Mocha, but in a reverse color blocking scheme this time. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha is rumored to be released at SNKRS on July 21, 2022, for $150.

As we await the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha sneakers, SK POP has compiled the best collaborative makeovers given to Air Jordan 1 Lows.

Top collaborative makeovers of Nike Air Jordan 1 Low

1) Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Air Dior'

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, the Jordan brand collaborated with high-end luxury brand Dior. Sneakerheads from all over the world looked forward to getting a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low, reportedly only made up of 4,700 units.

The shoes were first unveiled at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show, which was held in Miami. The limited-edition AJ1 Low's are constructed out of Dior leather, which has been clad in a mixture of gray and white colors. The iconic swooshes of the swoosh have been decorated with an oblique monogrammed pattern from Dior.

Air Dior (Image via Sotheby's)

Branding details have been added with Jordan's familiar basketball and wings logo, applied over the ankles, and Dior branded tags, added at the tongues. A co-branded logo is formed with an amalgamation of the name "Air Dior," which is accentuated over the hang tags. The look was finished off with an icy blue translucent sole.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low was released on June 25, 2020, for a retail price of $2000. Each pair was numbered from 1 to 4,700, making the shoe much more unique and desirable.

When the shoes' were set to be launched, around five million people were reported to have participated in the raffle for a chance to win the pair. The sought-after pair can now be available at reseller sites like StockX, for approximately $8000.

2) Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Eric Koston Midnight Navy

Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Eric Koston Midnight Navy (Image via Nike)

At the start of the swoosh label's glory, the Nike SB (skateboarding) sub-label didn't exist, and for skateboarders, Air Jordan 1 was a constant companion.

Looking back, Eric Koston was inspired to collaborate the two of his favorites into one and design an SB x Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. The Nike site describes the journey of the product,

"When Nike signed its first skateboarders, like Gino Iannucci and Reese Forbes, Nike SB didn’t exist and riders received Air Jordan I's to skate in. This era is what inspired Eric Koston as he worked with the team to design this SB x Air Jordan I Low.

Eric Koston proposed the idea of the Midnight Navy inspired by a silhouette, courtesy of Gino Iannucci, his fellow skateboarder mate. Nike tells the story,

"Before Eric was part of Nike, he recalled Gino showing him an original pair with a Zoom Air sockliner in them and the iconic white and navy leather blocking."

The SB and Jordan brand's partnership has given us some great colorways in the past years, and this Eric Koston-designed pair was released during the summer of 2019.

Eric Koston is a well-known legendary SB skateboarder. The sneakers shown to Koston by Gino left an imprint in his mind. The Nike site describes how the shoe came into being,

"That moment, almost 20 years ago, was ingrained in Eric’s mind and it was when he knew that Nike Skateboarding was headed down a successful path. While Eric’s signature does live on the inner tongue label, this shoe is a nod to SB’s beginnings with the same color-blocking and Zoom Air sockliner, as opposed to being about him."

Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Eric Koston Midnight Navy (Image via Nike)

The sneaker was released to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The Nike site reads,

"A coral Jumpman, which pays tribute to the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan I, is positioned on the vamp so when you look down at your shoes and skateboard, it’s a reminder to always respect the game."

The sneakers use the Jordan 1 low silhouette construction as their base and have SB branding over the tongue tags and sockliners. The base of the upper part of the shoe is dressed in white leather, which is featured over the toeboxes and mid panels.

The white base contrasts with navy blue suede overlays over the rest of the upper. The toe box accentuates a small red-colored Jumpman logo, while the iconic Jordan basketball and wings logo is accentuated over the heels.

A silver swoosh, white midsole, and navy blue colored outsole finished off the look. The sneakers were released on SNKRS on June 17, 2019, for a retail price of $110.

3) Travis Scott x Fragments x Air Jordan 1 Low

This pair is a result of a triad of collaborations between the Jordan brand, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack, and Fragments. The pair is inspired by the 2016 release of the original Fragment pair and is clad in the OG colorway of White / Black / Royal / Sail color scheme.

The shoes opt for a simple color block, with the upper's base constructed out of smooth leather in white, contrasting with the royal blue and black colored accents and overlays.

The shoe' adorns a pair of Travis Scott's signature reverse swooshes on the lateral sides. The Nike site describes how the triad of collaborators might be better,

"It's the rare sneaker that satisfies the 'rule of three'—sometimes, having three minds is greater than one. "

Travis Scott x Fragments x Air Jordan 1 Low (Image via Nike)

The official site further talks about the collaborative trio and their link-up for the Travis Scott x Fragments x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker,

"In the case of Jordan Brand, Travis Scott and Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design, it was a case of three masterminds coming together to collaborate on not just any Air Jordan, but the beloved Air Jordan 1—a model both the Houston rapper and the Japanese designer have tapped for past Jordan Brand link-ups."

The midsoles add to the vintage retro effect with a yellowish shade, which matches the sail laces. The pair accentuated the royal military blue hue on the sockliners, collars, and heel counters.

Branding was added with the Fragment and Cactus Jack logos on the right and left pair of sneakers. The Travis Scott x Fragments x Jordan 1 Low pair was released on SNKRS on August 13, 2021, for a retail price of $150.

