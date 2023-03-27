Nike Dunk Low Premium MF “Pink Oxford” shoes: Price and more details explored 

For the past few years, Nike Dunk Low has ruled the sneaker industry. It was a straight-to-outlet model in 2016, but thanks to the release of "Panda" Dunks, which was further encouraged by the frequent restocks on the Nike supply chain strategy, it evolved into one of the most adored mainstream fashion silhouettes.

As a result, the shoe industry will now broaden its assortment of Nike Dunk Lows by adding a brand new "Pink Oxford" variety to the catalog.

The colorway is expected to go on sale in the summer of 2023. It will be offered for a retail price of $120 through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other merchants, both in-person and online. These sneakers will only be available in women sizes.

Nike Dunk Low Premium MF “Pink Oxford” shoes are complimented with white sole units

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

As 2023 enters its fourth month, Oregon-based Nike, the industry leader in athletic apparel, has maintained its position as the world's leading footwear creator.

The company has had a successful year as it grows its collection of brand-new, technologically cutting-edge sneaker lines and introduces iconic improvements to its historical sneaker styles. The swoosh label has introduced several new and trendy shoe styles, including Air Max 270, Tatum 1, Ja 1, and the Jordan 23/7.

On similar grounds, Nike has put a lot of emphasis on its Dunk silhouette, alongside releasing new sneakers and emphasizing technological advancements.

The Beaverton company is emulating the upcoming summer months with a fresh tonal inline range that includes the Nike Dunk Low as Spring draws nearer. The renowned style is introduced by the Swoosh brand as follows on its website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The swoosh wraps the model in a premium nubuck in a complementary shade of pink oxford for this women's-only rendition of the Dunk Low Premium. With the exception of a single leather patch as well as a lace holder on the tongue, these panels are present on almost every visible part of the top.

The insole, sockliner, and laces are all covered in more pink oxford, with the latter two sporting a slightly distinct color of pink for the Nike logo. Continuing forward, a pink oxford rubber outsole as well as a white Dunk midsole finish off the look.

Nike's Dunk Low "Pink Oxford" version will be released in the upcoming weeks of 2023. To stay up to date on the well-known style, prospective buyers can peruse the SNKRS app or register for the official Swoosh webpage.

Poll : 0 votes