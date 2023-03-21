Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "EYBL" shoes: Price and more details explored 

Ja Morant, the newest athlete to represent Nike, has unveiled his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. Following the preview of the initial color combinations, the silhouette’s "EYBL" version recently surfaced online, undoubtedly delighting both Nike and the players' fans.

The early images of the shoe were shared by an emerging sneaker insider, @Kicksdong. Sneakerheads are excited to find out that the shoe is wrapped up in a Melon Tint/Rush Fuchsia-Black-Jade Ice color scheme.

Based on early rumors, Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 signature shoe's new "EYBL" colorway is set to debut in the footwear industry in Fall 2023. Although the announcement of specific release dates for each pair is still pending, they will purportedly be sold by Nike at a number of physical and online retailers. The pricing for the iteration is anticipated to start at $110 for each pair.

Nike Ja 1 "EYBL" shoes will arrive in a mismatched makeover

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) coaches have already started putting together their lineups for the upcoming spring and summer seasons as high school finals are starting to wind up around the nation. For the select few Swoosh-sponsored programs, the upcoming months will determine whether a bid for the August EYBL Peach Jam can be redeemed.

Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) is infamous for creating exclusive versions of the brand's slate of hallmark models, dressed in an eponymous thematic color block each year, marking the chance to solidify one's status or secure those last few scholarships.

The Beaverton brand's newest signature athlete, Ja Morant, has now received his first EYBL PE, which is dubbed Nike Ja 1 “EYBL.” The PE is set to come with Nike KD 15, LeBron 20, and Zoom Freak 4 with EYBL labeling on the tongue.

On its web page, the Swoosh brand touted its partnership with the budding athlete as follows:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

Taking inspiration from the youth's extremely popular mismatched look, the right foot of Nike Ja 1 has a purple base while the left foot has a brilliant yellow design with contrast accents on the heel tab as well as the tongue.

Similar touches fill the mid-foot Swooshes in a marbled multi-color, while the semi-translucent outsole underfoot focuses on a bright cyan heel as well as the gradient-infused forefoot. The mesh stylization, tongue construction, and heel counter further add to the tonal composition.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Discussing what inspired Ja Morant's debut emblem, the Nike newsroom explained:

“Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Watch out for the next Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "EBYL" colorway, which is scheduled for release in 2023. The confirmed launch dates will be posted on the company's official website or SNKRS app, so keep checking.

Poll : 0 votes