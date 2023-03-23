Nike Air Max 97 “Independence Day” (2023) shoes: Price and more details explored 

A brand-new eye-catching variant of the storied Nike Air Max 97 has just been released, and it will be the perfect complement to the lineup. The name "Independence Day" has been given to the updated version. The White/University Red-Deep Royal color scheme covers the whole sneaker.

In the coming weeks, the fresh Nike Air Max 97 "Independence Day" shoes will debut in public. Although the specific launch dates are currently unknown, the shoes will be offered by Nike, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated shops, both online and offline. Each pair of these sneakers will have a fixed price of $175.

Nike Air Max 97 “Independence Day” variant is dressed in patriotic American color palette

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The abundance of Valentine's Day, Halloween, and other holiday-themed releases demonstrates how popular thematic sneaker releases have become in the footwear industry. Independence Day is particularly poignant for Nike because the American-based company often releases sneakers decorated in the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue to mark the occasion.

The presence of Betsy Ross' original American flag in the previous Nike Air Max 97 "Independence Day" releases caused debate, but the 2023 version is trying to keep things relatively simple.

Nike's official website explains the beginnings as well as the evolution of the well-known Air Max as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

Take a closer look at the glow-in-the-dark accents of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

It further continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Air Max 97 comes in a triple-shaded combination of red, white, and blue that is an obvious tribute to the American Flag without using any genuine national insignia. The mudguard, as well as the tongue flap, are covered in blue hues, while the base layer's mesh, which is visible on the midfoot as well as a portion of the side, and two of the wavy leather toppings are covered in stark white.

Red accents along the top two wavy panels and logo embellishments on the tongue flap and midfoot, as well as the heels, complete the trifecta of American color schemes.

Here's a detailed view of the heels of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The white Air Max 97 midsole with a comprehensive visible air unit and a blue and white rubber outer sole unit completes the look.

Keep a look out for the Nike Air Max 97 "Independence Day" edition, which should go on sale soon. Individuals who are considering buying these stylish shoe models may easily register on the business's official website or download the SNRKS app to get regular updates.

In addition to the aforementioned variant, the Swoosh label is also preparing more colorways for the silhouette to be added to its catalog, including "Halloween," "Light Bone," and "Be True." These colorways will be available in the coming weeks via Nike’s SNKRS app and some of its partnering sellers.

