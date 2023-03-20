Nike Air Max 97 Halloween-inspired shoes: Everything we know so far 

The first look of a brand-new colorway of the storied Nike Air Max 97 has just been released, and the shoe will reportedly arrive in a Halloween getup.

Although the specific launch dates of Air Max 97 "Halloween" are currently unknown, the shoes will be offered by Nike and the SNKRS app, as well as other affiliated shops both online and offline.

Nike Air Max 97 shoes will arrive in all-black with hints of orange tones for Halloween theme

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's never too early to start planning for the spookiest season of every year, or at least that's what the new Nike Air Max 97 has in mind - as it's dressed in a shady tint in anticipation of Halloween.

The entire Christian Tresser design is covered in a thick layer of pitch-black paint, with its usual mesh base layer covered by a grid-layered rebuilt upper. Halloween's traditional orange color is infused within a pair of stitched Nike logos atop the tongue flap, as well as the jet-black sole unit underfoot.

It is color-matched across its laces, sock liners, and nubuck comprehensive mudguards. The latter vivid orange color, which is illuminated all across the Air Max padding system, decorates the translucent air bubble and adds the final touches to the spine's marking.

The Nike Air Max 97 shoes are inspired by Halloween color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max 97 first appeared in 1997. Contrary to common myths, the artistic idea for footwear came from mountain bikers rather than Japanese bullet trains.

For those who are unaware, Air Max 97s were the sneakers to have the Air technology as well as a hidden lacing system. Because many fans believe it was guided by Japanese bullet trains, the Nike Air Max 97 silver configuration was given the nickname "Silver Bullet".

This arrangement has created a distinctive place for itself through time, not merely among serious collectors but additionally among regular consumers.

Elaborating on the origins and development of the renowned Air Max, Nike's official website states:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

A detailed view at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

It further continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

If you're interested in purchasing the impending Nike Air Max 97 "Halloween" colorway, keep an eye out for it shortly. Individuals who are really considering buying these stylish shoe models may easily register on the business' official website or download the SNRKS app to get regular updates.

