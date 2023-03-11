Nike maintained its position as number one throughout 2022 with the launch of iconic makeovers upon classic silhouettes, including Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1, and Air Max 1. The brand has kept the iconic Dunk silhouette front and center all year to maintain its dominance in 2023.

The brand has continued to introduce different makeovers to the Dunk sneaker model and its variants. The label has now revealed a brand-new makeover over SB Dunk High in the Halloween "Sweet Tooth" theme for 2023.

The makeover is inspired by the candy corn treat; however, according to OG Sneakerheads, the pair don't look like candy corn but the February 2005 release of Dunk Low Pro "Rayguns." @bankplayenterprise212 commented under a picture of the latest SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth" picture:

@bankplayenterprise212 commented "Raygun vibes" for the latest SB Dunk High "Halloween" sneakers (Image via Instagram)

Not only did @bankplayenterprise212 share this opinion, but many other sneakerheads came forward to address it.

Fans react to the latest SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth" Halloween 2023 sneakers as they compare it to the 2005-release SB Dunk Low Pro "Rayguns"

SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth" Halloween 2023 sneakers (Image via @iamricosuav / Instagram)

Nike is known to celebrate every occasion extravagantly, especially Halloween. Nike goes all out every year to release Halloween-themed ghoulish makeovers upon their sneaker models, which subsequently turn out to be favorites for many sneakerheads.

Fans react to the latest SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth" Halloween 2023 sneakers, as they compare it to the 2005-release SB Dunk Low Pro "Rayguns" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brand dresses up its sneakers in classic Halloween-themed styles, whether they are motivated by bones, skeletons, darkness, or tasty delights like Candy Corn. The latest Candy Corn-inspired SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth," however, missed the mark as it was seemingly giving the vibes of the iconic 2005-release SB Dunk Low Pro "Rayguns" sneaker pack.

The iconic 2005-release SB Dunk Low Pro "Rayguns" sneaker pack (Image via NikeSB)

Many admirers argued and asserted that the shoes should be renamed "Raygun Highs" because they are identical to the Rayguns. The swoosh label hasn't given the product a formal name, but they will probably take fan feedback into account.

Nike SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth" Halloween 2023 sneakers will be released in October

Halloween 2023 is months away; however, Nike has already started to give the early looks of its themed sneakers. Following the 2021-released "Mummy" makeover, the swoosh label has introduced a "Sweet Tooth" makeover upon SB Dunk High.

The sneakers feature a tri-tone hue in the "Orange Flash / Black / White" colorway. There is a similarity between the sneaker color scheme and that of the Raygun model, which was first introduced in 2005.

The most noticeable difference between the two, though, is that the fictional alien Raygun from 2005 has been substituted by an image of a Mohler tooth with a Candy Corn candy stuck to it.

The SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth" sneakers are currently expected to go on sale for $120 in October 2023 on Nike’s official website, SNKRS, and at a few different retailers.

Poll : 0 votes