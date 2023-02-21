Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Barbershop” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Jayson Tatum, the star of the Celtics and Jordan Brand's longtime collaborator, finally unveiled his first signature design, the Jordan Tatum 1. For the upcoming generation of athletes, Jordan Brand's performance group has developed Tatum 1, the season's lightest shoe. Nike just released the "Barbershop" iteration's official photos.

The recently unveiled Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Barbershop" variation is set to hit the market on May 16, 2023. These new basketball shoes will be available in men's sizes.

These sneakers will be shipped via Nike's online shops, physical locations, SNKRS app, and other retail partners. Each pair's retail price is set at $120.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Barbershop” shoes will be dressed in white and black hues.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Barbershop colorway (Image via Nike)

Having a distinctive silhouette from a reputable brand like Jordan, something only a few individuals can achieve is a perk of being an NBA superstar. Because of his devotion to the Jordan Brand and the company's adoration of PEs over the years, Jayson Tatum has now earned his own signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 1, which was recently formally revealed by the brand.

The freshly released Jordan Tatum 1 sneakers' design inspiration is stated as follows in the Nike newsroom:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

It further reads,

“This detail allowed designers to cut back on the weight of the shoe while also providing tight court feel. A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

The entire shoe will be wrapped in a Coconut Milk/Metallic Gold-Black-Laser Blue-Bright Crimson color palette. This iteration features a Coconut Milk base that is topped with Black accents all over. The tongue flaps and lace sets of black color perfectly complement the white foundation.

Here the stated Laser Blue and Crimson Red hues appear on the midsoles. The player’s embroidered logo on the tongue flaps finishes with the look of these innovative basketball shoes.

Take a closer look at the sole unit and heel areas of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

Be sure to mark your calendars for the stunning Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Barbershop" colorway scheduled for the summer of 2023. If you're keen on purchasing them, you can sign up for updates on the shoe on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app.

The Jordan Brand also unveiled the Jordan Tatum 1 colors in "Zoo," "St. Louis," and "Barbershop," in addition to the Barbershop hue.

The "St. Louis" and "Pink Lemonade" iterations will debut on April 18, 2023, and June 20, 2023, respectively. The "Zoo" colorway is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023. Full-family sizing options for each of these pairs will be available. Shop for them on Nike's website or the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes