Jordan Tatum 1 “St. Louis” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Jayson Tatum, a point guard for the Celtics and a longtime partner of the swoosh brand, is finally preparing to release his new Jordan Tatum 1 variant. The widely admired shoes were the athlete's first trademark pair by Jordan Brand. The newest colorway, known as "St. Louis," will be released in the upcoming months.

Early indications from insiders in the shoe business claim that the brand-new Jordan Tatum 1 “St. Louis” iteration will be released on April 18, 2023. These much-awaited shoes will be available in various sizes, including adult, grade school, preschool, and infant/toddler.

While the first two variants will be offered with a selling price of $120 and $90, the next two sizing options will be available for $75 and $55 per pair, respectively. Interested shoppers can get their hands on the fresh iteration via Nike’s online and physical locations, alongside its SNKRS app and some other partnering retail shops.

Jordan Tatum 1 “St. Louis” colorway will arrive in white underlays detailed with blue and red accents

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters and outer sole units of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tatum's collection of Air Jordans from his personal appearances is one of the best in the NBA because Jordan Brand gave the Celtics player a variety of 1-of-1 color combinations in classic as well as contemporary models. Jayson Tatum eventually received his own signature shoe, which is only fitting considering how much love Jordan Brand has shown him.

As previously reported in 2022, the Jordan Tatum 1 is expected to release soon. Just a few weeks after we had our first peek at the "Zoo" colorway, pictures of the "St. Louis"-inspired pair appeared online. Not long ago, the social media account of Bruce D posted some detailed images of the aforementioned Jordan Tatum 1 colorway, which is wrapped up in a White/University Red-University Blue-University Gold color scheme.

The silhouette is made of a combination of leather and mesh and primarily features a white color palette with blue and red highlights. The front of the shoe is covered in an engineered mesh that resembles the Air Jordan 37's Leno-Weave outer, and white TPU eyelets are used to support the mid foot.

The player's "JT" labeling, which appears outlined and seems to be in red, is located at the top of the tongue flap. This palette is also used for the Jumpman and the pull tab on the heel counter. An additional piece of Tatum's marking can be seen here in the form of his distinctive "0," his number, and for this St. Louis pair, a fleur-de-lis on the right pair.

At the underfoot of the shoe sits a white foam midsole containing Air Zoom cushioning paired with a white and semi-translucent icy blue rubber outer sole unit.

Watch for the upcoming Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "St. Louis" shoes, which are expected to be released in April this year. Both Jayson and Jordan Brand fans can sign up on the SNKRS app or the swoosh label's e-commerce website to receive updates on the release dates of this stylish footwear.

