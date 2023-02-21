Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Celtics protagonist and longtime partner of Jordan Brand, Jayson Tatum, finally debuted his first signature silhouette, Jordan Tatum 1. The Tatum 1 is the season's lightest sneaker in Jordan Brand's performance division and has been created for the next generation of athletes. Nike recently unveiled the official images of the "Pink Lemonade" iteration.

The newly introduced Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” variant is expected to enter the sneaker market on June 20, 2023. These latest basketball sneakers will be dropped in full-family sizes, including men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants.

While the first two are marked with a retail price tag of $120 and $90, the other two will be sold for $75 and $55, respectively. Nike's online stores, offline locations, SNKRS app, and other retail vendors will deliver these sneakers.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” shoes is detailed with Aurora Green and Lava Glow hues.

Take a closer look at the upcoming collab sneakers (Image via Nike)

One benefit of reaching the top of NBA stardom is having a signature silhouette from a major brand like Jordan, which only a select few people can do. Jayson Tatum has finally received his own signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 1, which was recently formally presented by the brand, thanks to his dedication to the Jordan Brand and the company's love of PEs over the years.

The design inspiration of the newly introduced Jordan Tatum 1 sneakers on Nike's newsroom reads,

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

Here's an on-foot image of the sneakers (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

It further reads,

“This detail allowed designers to cut back on the weight of the shoe while also providing tight court feel. A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

The “Pink Lemonade” variant will be entirely wrapped in a Pink Tint/Barely Volt-Lava Glow-Aurora Green color palette. The pink meshed uppers form the base of these shoes, accentuating Aurora Green on the tongue flaps and around the mudguards. Here, the Lava Glow hue finishes off the sole unit.

The insoles of these vibrant sneakers are stamped with lemon motifs (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

Set your reminders for the stylish Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” colorway planned for summer 2023. If you’re absolutely interested in buying them, you can easily subscribe to Swoosh’s online website or install the SNKRS app for quick updates on the shoe.

In addition to the Pink Lemonade colorway, the Jordan Brand also debuted the “Zoo,” “St. Louis,” and “Barbershop” colorways of Jordan Tatum 1.

While the “Zoo” colorway is scheduled for April 7, 2023, the “St. Louis” and “Barbershop” renditions will arrive on April 18, 2023, and May 16, 2023. All of these pairs will drop in full-family sizing options. Find them in Nike’s online stores.

Poll : 0 votes