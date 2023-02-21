Nike Air Humara “Midnight Navy and Obsidian” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Humara sneaker has recently received a fresh makeover from Nike, this time sporting a simple "Midnight Navy" color scheme.

Since its introduction in 1997, the Nike Air Humara has been a trail stalwart. Even today, many years after its first release, it's still significant. The silhouette is anticipated to return later this year in a variety of color combinations, including this outdoor-ready one, following a limited run in 2017 and 2018.

On February 28, 2023, the all-new Nike Air Humara "Midnight Navy and Obsidian" colorway is going to shake up the shoe industry. The expected retail price for a pair of these tough shoes is $180.

If you're interested in purchasing these shoes, you can do so with ease through the Nike SNRKS app's online and offline stores and a few other specialized retail stores.

Nike Air Humara “Midnight Navy and Obsidian” shoes are adorned with pale yellow swoosh overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although it hasn't been seen much in recent years, the Nike Air Humara has had a number of noteworthy releases before taking a vacation, including but not limited to a collaboration with Supreme. The Salomon XT-6 and other trail running shoes are so well-liked now that the brand is offering a few more inline choices.

After the release of the three Jacquemus hues last year, the 1997-born shoe picked up a steam of notoriety, and it now appears that the Swoosh has more planned for the model in 2023.

The Swoosh label underlined the design inspiration of the new Air Humara shoe:

“Tame the wild—says who? Delivering vintage Nike trail running DNA, the Air Humara sets you up to break free from mediocrity. Fast, comfy plus a whole lot of outdoor appeal, its premium materials and fresh colors like Midnight Navy and Obsidian encapsulate the '90s zeitgeist.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The description continues:

“Turn it over: Its textile-wrapped midsole puts you a step ahead of the rest, while Zoom Air in the forefoot and Nike Air in the heel deliver legendary comfort so you can stay untamable.”

Overall, the shoe has a very strong outdoor aesthetic and leans towards Nike's original trail running DNA. For instance, the midsole of the sneaker has a textile wrap, and Zoom Air has been integrated to the forefoot.

The footwear also features more Nike Air in the heel, which has been added to help with balance when running swiftly over uneven terrain. The iconic Nike emblem has been added to the heel and tongue portions of the shape. The standard Nike marking can be seen on the lateral sides of the shoe in the form of a large swoosh.

The sneakers are embellished with glow-in-the-dark accents. (Image via Nike)

Mark your calendar for the release of the new Nike Air Humara in the "Midnight Navy and Obsidian" colorway later in February. Download the SNKRS app to receive timely notifications for the arrival of the aforementioned sneakers and other upcoming releases.

The "Faded Spruce" version of the shape has also been prepared by the Swoosh in addition to the Midnight Navy and Obsidian counterparts. The overlays on these sneakers are mustard yellow with green and black shades.

On February 28, 2023, these will also show up. These will be available for purchase on the Nike SNRKS app for $160.

