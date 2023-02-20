Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit “Barely Volt” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

In the second half of 2022, the swoosh brand debuted its all-new Nike Air Max Scorpion design. After launching various colorways of the silhouette the previous year, the Swoosh recently introduced the "Chinese New Year" and "White Mint" variants, which will now be joined by a "Barely Volt" iteration in 2023. The variant will be entirely wrapped up in a Jade Horizon/Barely Volt-Olive Aura color palette.

The newly-designed "Barely Volt" version of the Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette will debut on March 1, 2023. These chic sneakers will be offered at a fixed price of $250 per pair. They will be made available in men's sizes.

They will be sold online, at Nike's physical stores, via the SNKRS app, and at a few retail chains that are associated with the shoe manufacturer.

Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit “Barely Volt” shoes are completely covered in an Olive Aura makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max Scorpion Barely Volt colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

If individuals wish to give their Springtime routine a revamp, this latest color-blocking of Air VaporMax's spiritual descendant is a great pick.

The shoe has a full Flyknit outer with a rich olive aura color scheme and is created in part from recyclable materials for an ecologically sound aesthetic. Massive jade horizon laces unify the design, and a large Swoosh that extends through the medial and lateral side panels completes the look.

The full-length Air midsole of the original Air VaporMax has been totally redesigned from scratch, giving the shoe a noticeably chunkier appearance that will definitely make customers appear taller.

The look is finally completed with a Nike Grind rubber outer sole unit, which repurposes waste materials left over from the production process in the hopes that less waste will end up in landfills. As a result, customers won't just look green; they will also feel green.

The description of these new Air Max Scorpion “Barely Volt” shoes on the Swoosh’s official web page reads:

“We asked the Nike soothsayer what your future holds. The answer? A whole lotta comfort. Built around the concept of 'point loading' (translation: great responsiveness, better sensation and improved cushioning), the Air Max Scorpion opens a new chapter in the book of footwear magic.”

The description further highlights:

“Consult the crystal ball again: You'll see a disruptive design that pairs soft chenille fabric with lightweight Flyknit material. Meanwhile, Purely Volt pulses against an easy-to-style neutral upper for a fashion-meets-sport aesthetic—the perfect finish for your spellbinding look.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via OffSpring)

The new Nike Air Max Scorpion "Barely Volt" sneakers will launch on March 1, 2023. If readers wish to buy a pair, they can stay tuned to the shoe company's main website, its SNKRS app, and a few other specialized stores all over the world.

