Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Over the past few years, the Nike Dunk Low has completely dominated the shoe scene, and despite the label launching several pairs, hues like the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low "Industrial Blue" will hype up the sneaker market.

The all-new Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue” variant is ready to hit the shelves on March 1, 2023. Those curious can buy them from Nike’s SNRKS app and a few other authorized retail merchants online and offline. Each pair will cost you $120. Sneakerheads must keep their calendars marked.

Nike Dunk Low shoes will arrive “Industrial Blue” colorway with Sashiko embellishments

Here's a detailed look view at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2022, Nike had an incredibly fantastic year, and it plans to keep prevailing in 2023. The swoosh brand remained at the top last year with a series of releases of its lasting and well-known models, such as the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, and Air Max 1. The Dunk silhouette will now take precedence for the company to maintain its market-leading position in 2023.

In response, the swoosh brand will continue to promote the Dunk silhouette in stores, especially in the first half of 2023. Numerous 2023 roster additions, such as "Pink Paisley," "Easter," "Just Do It," and many others, have already been revealed by the swoosh label.

The Swoosh mentions the roots and evolution of its legendary Dunk Low silhouette as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The first thing you'll discover about this Dunk is that it substitutes a textured fabric strikingly similar to corduroy or denim for the customary all-leather composition. This material covers industrial blue paneling and the base's clean summit white finish.

Instead of the typical holes that adorn the toe box, a pattern of cross stitches that resembles the Japanese needlework style known as sashiko has replaced them.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

For the unfamiliar, Sashiko is a type of ancient Japanese embroidery practiced since the sixteenth century. It was largely used to make harder, more practical workwear by working-class farming and fishing families. An article of sturdy clothing made by sewing together layers of leftover fabric was passed down through the generations.

One of the most distinctive Dunk Low designs in existence, this Sashiko design extends to the heel badge as well.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue” iteration expected in the coming weeks. Those interested in buying them can sign up on Swoosh’s official web page or install its SNKRS app for regular updates on the colorway.

