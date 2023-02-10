Nike Dunk Low “Easter” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Every recent event, including Valentine's Day and the Lunar New Year, included the Nike Dunk Low in a big way. The design will now incorporate Easter as well, honoring the holiday with a variety of vibrant colors.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Easter” colorway is all set to hit the sneaker market in the coming weeks. Although the confirmed release dates haven't been disclosed, the design is anticipated to be offered in grade school and smaller sizes.

While the grade school variant will be priced at $95, the preschool and infant/toddler sizes will be sold at $75 and $60, respectively. Both Dunk enthusiasts as well as other interested readers can get these shoes from the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other partnering sellers.

Nike Dunk Low shoes will arrive in “Easter” edition with pastel color palette

Here's a detailed look at the uppers and heel counters of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Easter colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike had such a successful year in 2022, and it intends to continue that dominance in 2023. The swoosh brand continued to remain at the top last year with a number of releases of its enduring and prominent models, including the Air Force 1, Air Jordan, and Air Max 1. The brand will now prioritize the Dunk silhouette in order to maintain its market leadership in 2023.

As a response, especially in the first half of 2023, the swoosh brand will continue to push the Dunk silhouette into stores. The swoosh label has already unveiled a plethora of 2023 roster additions, including "UNLV," "Pink Paisley," "Just Do It," and many others. The most recent update is the “Easter” variant that will be joining this roster.

Nike's website underlines the origins and the progression of the Nike Dunks as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The new Nike Dunk Low "Easter" celebrates the festival with both spins on the classic and several subtle hints, and therefore is symbolic of spring. Pastel shades are featured vividly on the pair's outer surface.

While violets are used to paint several toppings, delicate yellows are used to create tumbling swoosh, and soft blues are used to create the design that resembles a picnic tablecloth across the collar.

Golds also draw attention to the Easter Bunny-shaped logo imprinted on the tongue flap in addition to the Nike insignia.

Keep a watchful eye for the next Nike Dunk Low “Easter” rendition that will supposedly arrive sometime around the eponymous celebrations. All curious buyers can quickly sign up on the shoe label’s website or install its SNRKS app for instant updates on the aforementioned colorway.

