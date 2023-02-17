Nike Air Humara “Faded Spruce” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Beaverton’s activewear company Nike will offer a new Nike Air Humara colorway. The latest iteration, dubbed “Faded Spruce,” will be the latest addition to the silhouette’s catalog. These shoes will be wrapped entirely in a Faded Spruce/Obsidian/Midnight Navy/Night Maroon color scheme.

The brand-new Nike Air Humara “Faded Spruce” colorway is all set to rock the sneaker market on February 28, 2023. These sturdy shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $180 for each pair.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on these sneakers, you can easily buy them online and offline outlets of the Nike SNRKS app and a few other select retail shops.

Nike Air Humara “Faded Spruce” shoes will be accentuated with black and maroon red hues.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Faded Spruce colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Humara is a trail stalwart that first appeared in 1997. Decades after its introduction, it is still relevant today. After a brief run in 2017 and 2018, the silhouette is expected to resurface later this year in various colorways, including this outdoor-ready one.

The description of these upcoming Air Humara shoes on the brand’s official web page says,

“Tame the wild—says who? Delivering vintage Nike trail running DNA, the Air Humara sets you up to break free from mediocrity. Fast, comfy plus a whole lot of outdoor appeal, its premium materials and fresh colors like Faded Spruce and Night Maroon encapsulate the '90s zeitgeist."

Take a closer look at the toe top of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The description further continues,

"Turn it over: Its textile-wrapped midsole puts you a step ahead of the rest, while Zoom Air in the forefoot and Nike Air in the heel deliver legendary comfort so you can stay untamable.”

The Nike Air Humara saw numerous notable releases before going on break, including but not limited to a collaboration with Supreme, even though it hasn't been seen much in the last few years. Now that trail shoes like the Salomon XT-6 are so popular; the silhouette is introducing a few additional inline options.

In contrast to its predecessors, this pair opts for dark green and black colors throughout the leather construction for a considerably more ominous presentation. The webbing, mesh inserts, and other shoe components are all colored navy, while the logo is highlighted throughout the shoe in maroon.

Here's a detailed view of the heel counters (Image via Nike)

Set your reminders for the next Nike Air Humara “Faded Spruce” colorway that will be available for purchase later this February. For timely alerts on the launch of the shoe mentioned above and other future releases, get the SNKRS app.

In addition to the Faded Spruce variant, the Swoosh has also readied a “Midnight Navy and Obsidian” iteration of the silhouette. These shoes are covered in gray, black, and eponymous navy tones and detailed with mustard yellow overlays. These will also arrive on February 28, 2023. With a price label of $160, you can buy them from the Nike SNRKS app.

Poll : 0 votes