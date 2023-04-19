Lady Gaga's 4 best Met Gala looks in photos

Since Lady Gaga's initial appearance in 2010, the singer-turned-actor has been a significant attraction on the red carpet. Even though she hasn't been in the limelight over the past decade, her stunning wardrobe selections more than make up for it.

The singer of "Bad Romance" is renowned as a talented performer and musician, but is also known for her statement-making outfits.

Here are the top five Met Gala looks of Lady Gaga:

The four best looks that Lady Gaga wore to the Met Gala have been captured in fashion history.

1) Lady Gaga at the 2010 Met Gala

Gaga made her debut appearance at the Met Gala in 2010, which was held accoding to the theme of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity." However, in typical Gaga fashion, she caused a sensation by not walking the red carpet. Instead, the famous performer appeared on stage for her performance wearing a sequined catsuit designed by Armani Prive.

While a bejeweled nude catsuit might be considered a risky piece of clothing for many a diva, in Gaga's case, it almost appeared to be understated. Even her hair could even be considered unusually typical; instead of wearing a hairpiece, she opted for long blonde strands that were parted in the middle and worn in a middle-parting style.

2) Lady Gaga at the 2015 Met Gala

At the 2015 Met Gala, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Gaga walked the red carpet wearing a voluminous garment in the style of a kimono decorated with feathers. The year's theme paid homage to the museum's Costume Institute show, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Gaga's outfit consisted of ivory and black silk duchesse satin and sequined "Opera coat" over an ivory and black silk sequined duchesse satin jumpsuit with a scooped neckline. The ensemble was completed with a stunning headdress made of sequined fabric and that "exotic" makeup! The designer for Balenciaga at the time was Alexander Wang and when he was working on designs for Lady Gaga, he did not hold back.

3) Lady Gaga at the 2016 Met Gala

Gaga wore her Atelier Versace attire to the opening of the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology exhibit on May 2, 2016. The event was the Met Gala, which was held in New York City.

She wore a pair of black fishnet stockings and glittering silver underwear to highlight the toned legs she had been working on. A shimmering silver corset was wrapped around her waist, and she wore a bra that matched it with a halterneck top. She finished her outfit with a cropped jacket with sky-high embellishments and platform booties.

4) Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala

One of Gaga's most talked-about moments was when she stunned in not one, not two, but four spectacular ensembles designed by her good friend Brandon Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. She strolled nonchalantly into the area with five dancers, her frequent makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, and her dedicated photographer. Gaga made her debut in a bright pink dress with a 25-foot train that required a large number of people to help her with.

Next, Maxwell himself disrobed, exposing a black corset dress. Finally, Gaga completed her outfit with a black umbrella, surprising the crowd.

"And now you won't stop calling me; I'm kinda busy.". So it's only appropriate for the singer of "Telephone" to show up with an actual phone in her hand. She paired her strappy bright pink Brandon Maxwell dress with Linda Farrow sunglasses and a necklace by Tiffany & Co.

Finally, Gaga took off her clothes to expose a black crystal bra and sequined tights over her underwear. There you have it, one of the most dazzling Gaga ensembles to ever grace the catwalk during a major fashion show.

These are the best looks by Lady Gaga, who created fashion history and impressed her fans and music enthusiasts equally.

