5 biggest Met Gala controversies of all time 

The Met Gala, held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is known for its extravagant fashion and celebrity guest list, which includes top names from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and politics, coming together to celebrate art and fashion.

Each year, the event has a different theme that is chosen to inspire the fashion choices of the attendees.

From eye-grabbing ensembles to controversial themes, over the years, the Met Gala has been the source of some of the biggest controversies in fashion history. While it is usually filled with glamor and glitz, it has also seen its fair share of drama in the form of scandalous behavior and shocking outfits.

Smoking in the bathroom to dressing like a country, these Met Gala controversies will surely blow your mind

1) Controversial first appearance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the event in 2021 (Image via Insider/Vogue)

During her first appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a custom Brother Vellies ivory wool gown with the message "Tax the Rich" written in red on the back. The dress sparked controversy and received mixed reactions.

Some praised her for using the event to make a political statement, while others criticized her for attending an event that was seen as elitist and exclusive. Ocasio-Cortez's critics, especially Donald Trump Jr., pointed out that the dress's message ran directly to the estimated cost of $30,000 per person to attend the ball.

2) Multiple celebs smoking in the bathroom

Breaking the event's rule by smoking in the bathroom (Image via @themarcjacobs/Twitter/The Irish Sun)

Several celebrities were caught smoking in the bathroom during the 2017 edition of the event. Photos of Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Marc Jacobs smoking in the bathroom also began to be circulated on social media.

In response, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event was held, released a statement expressing their disappointment and stating that smoking is not allowed in the museum. Some donors to the museum were also upset by the behavior of the celebrities

3) Demi Lovato being uncomfortable at Met Gala 2016

Demi Lovato Throwbacks @demithrowbackz 5 years ago today, Demi Lovato attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, USA! [2nd May 2016] 5 years ago today, Demi Lovato attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, USA! [2nd May 2016] https://t.co/M6cicCtlw1

Demi Lovato reportedly left the 2016 Met Gala early due to the behavior of another celebrity who worsened her experience at the event. While there was speculation that the celebrity in question was Nicki Minaj, there isn't enough evidence to support this claim.

Lovato has been open about their struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, and claimed that the experience at the event made them want to relapse. They did not attend the event in the following years.

According to Insider, Lovato told Billboard at the time:

"It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."

4) Sarah Jessica Parker being criticized for her Met Gala 2015 outfit

Sarah Jessica Parker's outfit at the 2015 event, which was inspired by the musical Hamilton, received widespread criticism, in particular for her headdress. Her Philip Treacy headdress was slammed for perpetuating the "dragon lady" image of Chinese women as s*xual targets and villains.

However, Parker defended her outfit and explained the inspiration behind it. She stated that the outfit was meant to pay homage to the theme of the event, "China: Through the Looking Glass," and to celebrate the cultural exchange between China and the West.

5) Kim Kardashian didn't get invited to the Met Gala for years

Kim Kardashian didn't get invited to the grand event for years (Image via Insider)

According to sources, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, reportedly refused to invite Kim Kardashian to the event for years. However, Kardashian attended the event for the first time in 2013 with her then-husband Kanye West. In 2022, Kardashian was invited to the event for the first time without West.

In 2023, there were rumors that Wintour was cracking down on the Kardashian family and that they might not be invited to the event. However, the family was eventually invited for the gala.

❦ @saintdoII in honor of the 2023 met gala in exactly a week from today i did an analysis/guide to some of my favorite karl lagerfeld muses ★ in honor of the 2023 met gala in exactly a week from today i did an analysis/guide to some of my favorite karl lagerfeld muses ★ https://t.co/mX2ue5i6Az

The Met Gala has proven to be a playground for the rich and famous, where they can push boundaries and make a statement with their fashion choices. While some looks have left us in awe, others have sparked controversy and backlash. But it's important to remember that fashion is subjective, and that what may be controversial to some may be a work of art to others.

Regardless, the grand event continues to be a platform for creativity, expression, and a celebration of individuality.

Poll : 0 votes