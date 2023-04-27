5 best Nicki Minaj Met Gala looks

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated and glamorous events in the fashion world, where celebrities, designers, and artists come together to celebrate the theme of the year and showcase their creativity and style. Every year, it draws a crowd of some of the most notable names across industries, making it a star-studded event.

Among the many stars who have attended the Met Gala, one of the most consistent and impressive is Nicki Minaj, the rap superstar who has been making waves in the music industry for over a decade. Nicki Minaj is known for her bold and versatile fashion choices, which reflect her personality and musical influences. She has worn some of the most memorable and stunning outfits at the Met Gala, ranging from a fairy-tale princess outfit to a punk rockers-like ensemble.

We take a look at five of her best Met Gala looks of all time, with detailed descriptions of her dresses and accessories.

Five dazzling outfits sported by Nicki Minaj across her years of attendance at the Met Gala

1) Nicki Minaj wore Burberry for the 2022 event

Nicki Minaj made a dazzling comeback to the Met Gala in 2022, after skipping the 2021 event due to COVID-19 vaccine concerns. The rapper wore an all-black Burberry outfit designed by Riccardo Tisci for the red carpet. Her outfit consisted of leather leggings, a low-cut feathered bustier with a train, and a leather baseball cap/headband combo.

She also sparkled with hand-placed jewels on her face, shoulders, arms, and collarbone, courtesy of makeup artist Pat McGrath. Nicki said she was obsessed with the hat and insisted on wearing it as part of her look.

The theme of the event was "Gilded Glamour," inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. Nicki's look was a contrast to her previous appearances, where she wore bright colors and extravagant shapes.

2) Fairy-tale Princess in pink from the 2019 red carpet

For the 2019 event, which had the theme of "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Nicki Minaj transformed into a fairy-tale princess in a massive pink gown by Prabal Gurung. The dress featured a strapless corset bodice with intricate rhinestone embellishments, a voluminous tulle skirt with a long train, and a matching cape that draped over her shoulders.

Nicki accessorized with strappy lace-up heels, diamond earrings, and a statement necklace by Tiffany & Co. She also wore a pink wig with bangs and had jewels bedazzled on her face, chest, and arms. Nicki said she was inspired by "frosting" and "cotton candy" for her look.

3) Red Queen in Oscar de la Renta for 2018

Nicki Minaj channeled royalty and religion for the 2018 Met Gala, which had the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination". For the event, the rap queen wore a striking red gown by Oscar de la Renta that featured a plunging neckline, a long train, and a draping cape. The dress was made of silk taffeta and organza and had over 2000 hours of hand-embroidery.

Nicki completed her look with a dramatic red headpiece by Stephen Jones, draping Tiffany & Co. jewels around her neck, and red Christian Louboutin shoes. She also debuted her new album title, Queen, on the red carpet.

4) Black lace dress for Met Gala 2017

Nicki Minaj went for a more subdued but still stunning look for the 2017 Met Gala, which had the theme of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between". The rapper wore a custom-made black lace gown by H&M that featured a sheer bodice with floral appliqués, a high slit, and a long train with an image of Kawakubo's face on it.

Nicki paired her dress with black platform sandals, a red leather belt with studs and chains, and a statement choker by Mattia Cielo. She also wore a sleek black bob wig with blunt bangs and red accents on her eyes and lips.

5) Blue Cut-Out in Moschino for Met Gala 2016

Nicki Minaj attended the 2016 Met Gala with designer Jeremy Scott, who created her outfit. She wore a black Moschino gown with blue buckled straps and a sheer skirt that showed off her curves. She accessorized with a pair of black gloves, a statement necklace, and a high ponytail.

She told Vogue that her look was about expressing herself freely and not caring what anyone thinks. She also joked about her "twins" and her "ba-dunk-a-dunk" on the red carpet. Her look was bold, edgy, and attractive, reflecting her personality and style.

These are some of the best Nicki Minaj looks of all time, but we are sure she will continue to surprise us with more amazing outfits in the future, cementing her position as not only a talented musician, but also a style icon who knows how to express herself through fashion.

