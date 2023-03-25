H&M x Mugler collab: Release date and more details explored

The Swedish H&M clothing company is collaborating with the Strasbourg-born designer Thierry Mugler and his eponymous Parisian label to launch a major new designer collaboration featuring apparel and accessories in menswear and womenswear.

Mugler's label has always offered a broad range of characters and beauty types, and the latest collaboration with Hennes & Mauritz further expands the range. The collection is designed by the creative director of the Parisian label, Casey Cadwallader, who designed both menswear, womenswear and accessories collection.

The collaborative collection captures the essence of both labels and is slated to be launched on the e-commerce site of H&M and select retailers on May 11, 2023.

More about upcoming H&M x Mugler fashion collaboration

Upcoming H&M x Mugler fashion collaboration (Image via H&M)

The fashion house Mugler has always been a trailblazer and a champion of freedom of expression.

Mugler was founded by the French designer Manfres Thierry Mugler in 1973. American designer Casey Cadwallader joined the house in 2018 and rejuvenated the house and its legacy by producing instantly recognizable garments.

The press release via Swedish fashion label introduces Mugler:

"The story of Mugler is one of avant-garde runway shows and boundary-breaking haute couture; of visionary takes on beauty that transcend limits, embracing the otherworldly, the non-binary and the technological."

Some of the biggest pop cultural stars like Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Beyonce and Cardi B have worn the sinuous Mugler catsuits designed by Casey Cadwallader.

The latest collaboration will offer these popstar-approved catsuits to the public. The collaboration pieces showcase the essence of Mugler and Hennes & Mauritz. The press release made by H&M introduces the collaboration:

"H&M is proud to announce its next designer collaboration – a landmark partnership with the house of Mugler. Mugler has always offered an open invitation to a broad range of characters and beauty types, and now, with this partnership, it is throwing open the door even wider."

The duo started talking about collaborating in January 2022 before the passing of legendary Manfred Thierry Mugler.

The collection seamlessly blends the fashion house's history with the present and future. The collection pieces are inspired by Mugler's signatures. Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M said about the collection:

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection. We were all honoured to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved at the initial stages together with Casey and the house of Mugler."

Casey Cadwallader, creative director at Mugler, says:

“The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house, and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons.”

The pieces in collection is an ode to the curves and lines of the human body and a tribue to confidence.

The collection pieces are inspired by contemporary resonance and the central role they took during the 80s and 90s. Every piece in the collection is fluid, transformational and gender neutral.

To showcase the collection pieces, the duo released a music video, which stars Shygirl, Amaarae, Arca and Eartheater.

Poll : 0 votes