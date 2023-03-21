Jeremy Scott's Moschino: 5 best moments in Photos

Jeremy Scott announced on March 20, 2023, that he will be stepping down as the creative director of Moschino after completing his tenure. Scott commented upon his exit from the label in a press release that read:

“These past 10 years have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind. I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honor of leading this iconic house. I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections, and my vision, for without you none of this would be possible.”

Massimo Ferretti, Chairman of Aeffe S.P.A, who owns both Jeremy Scott and Moschino's label, also commented in the press release:

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott. I would like to thank him for his 10 years of commitment to Franco Moschino’s legacy and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of the brand's history.”

On the tails of Scott's announcement, Sportskeeda has listed down the 5 best moments in the photos, which capture all-out fun moments and his best creative designs during his tenure at Moschino. From paper dolls, inflatable gowns, and other wacky themes, these moments capture celeb-packed backstage, razzmatazz of late-night parties, and iconic red carpet moments.

5 best moments of Jeremy Scott as a creative director at Moschino

1) At a party after Coachella in 2015

On April 11, 2015, after Coachella 2015, Jeremy held a gathering, which was attended by A-lister celebrities such as Fergie, Katy Perry, Zoe Kravitz, Diplo, Skrillex, Jenna Malone, Lily-Rose Depp, Alexander Wang, and many others. The result was an iconic bash and visual spectacle, The Hollywood Reporter described as:

"And Scott himself, sporting a silver crown, joined his wildly dressed cult-following crowd, who brought out their big guns in vintage body-con Moschino dresses and suits, oversized animal-print jackets, the aforementioned furry winged Adidas footwear, Moschino jersies-as-dresses and cartoon-inspired ‘90s ensembles."

2) Met Gala 2015: When Jeremy posed with Katy Perry

On May 4, 2015, Jeremy Scott posed alongside Katy Perry on the red carpet of the MET Gala. The duo was papped attending the "China Through The Looking Glass" Costume Insititute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing matching patterns. Now, that's what we call some serious twinning!

3) At the world premiere of Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer documentary film

Jeremy Scott has had a significant impact on the fashion business, as evidenced by the 2015 documentary film made by Vlad Yudin.

The film depicts Scott's path in the fashion world. The film premiered on September 18, 2015, and featured Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, and others.

4) With rapper Nicki Minaj at Met Gala 2016

Jeremy made an appearance with the rapper Nicki Minaj to attend the red carpet of the Met Gala 2016. The duo was papped at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology" costume institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City.

5) Scott walks the runway at the Moschino Milan Fashion Week show

The designer walked the runway at the Moschino show during the Milan Fashion Week in Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 23, 2017, in Milan, Italy. The fashion designer was sporting a simple white tee with the words "Couture is an attitude" written across the chest.

