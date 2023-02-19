American Idol 2023 judge Katy Perry's net worth explored ahead of season 21 premiere

Pop princess Katy Perry will be part of the judging panel for the reality competition series American Idol season 21. This is her fifth year on the show.

The popular personality, who has an estimated net worth of $330 million, will be seen alongside country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. The charming trio engage in a lot of fun banter, which fans love.

Katy Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and television judge with a massive fan following. She has maintained her status as one of the highest paid entertainers in the world for over a decade. As a prominent personality in the American Idol family, she has guided several contestants to success.

American Idol judge Katy Perry left school to pursue a career in music

Katy Perry was born in Santa Barbara, California, on October 25, 1984, to Pentecostal pastors and had a very strict upbringing. She has two siblings, who are also singers. Only religious and gospel music was allowed in their house, and Katy began vocal training at the young age of 9 along with her sister.

She completed her General Educational Requirements (GED) by 15 years of age and then left school to pursue her career in music. She moved to Tennessee where she worked with many renowned artists. In 2001, she released her debut gospel record, Katy Hudson, after signing with Red Hill Records. Although it wasn't very successful, it was the first step to a phenomenal career.

Katy moved to Los Angeles when she was 17 and transitioned from gospel to pop music. She signed with Capitol Records in 2007 and released her second album, One of the Boys. However, it was only after the release of her single I Kissed a Girl in April 2008 that she was ultimately recognized in mainstream media.

The singer then went on her first world tour in 2009, Hello Katy. After her stint on American Idol as a guest judge, her singing career ascended to a whole different level. Her third album, Teenage Dream, reached No. 1 on both Billboard 100 and Billboard 200.

All five of her singles included in the album - California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Firework, E.T., and Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) - ranked at the top on Billboard 100, making her the first female artist to have five No. 1 Billboard 100 songs.

Soon after, the singer embarked on the California Dream Tour and had a documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, released. For her fourth studio album Prism (2013), she went on the Prismatic World Tour in 2015, which earned over $204 million after selling close to 2 million tickets.

The singer performed at the Super Bowl half-time show in 2015, and, as per Celebrity Net Worth, the segment attracted 114 million viewers, more than the game itself.

In 2017, the American Idol judge formed her own record label under Capitol Records called Metamorphosis Music. It was later changed to Unsub Records. She released her fifth album, Witness, in 2017.

Perry has also made several television appearances, including in SNL and How I Met Your Mother. In 2011, she essayed the character Smurfette in The Smurfs, marking her film debut. She also participated in The Smurfs 2, which released in 2013.

The singer is the owner of several properties. She put up her $19 million mansion in Beverly Hills for sale in 2022 and bought a home for $14.2 million with fiance Orlando Bloom in California. The star also owns several businesses. She has launched several fragrances and formed a designer brand named Katy Perry Collections.

Katy became a full-time judge on American Idol in 2018. Her salary began at $15 million in her first season and then increased to $25 million from the next installment.

The American Idol judge earned somewhere between $30-$50 million in the years 2009-2014 through album sales, tours, merchandise, and other revenue sources. Her peak career years were between 2014 and 2015, when she made an estimated $135 million.

American Idol is back for viewers to enjoy some incredible singing and inspiring stories. Season 21 of the hit show will air on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode will feature talented singers from all across the country displaying their skills and impressing the judges to win the coveted title and the $250,000 cash prize.

Poll : 0 votes