"A walking meme": Adele at Super Bowl 'just for Rihanna' sparks hilarious memefest online 

English singer and songwriter Adele has left netizens in a frenzy after she said that she was attending the Super Bowl "just for Rihanna," who performed during the halftime break of this year's NFL final, held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The two singers are great friends and have always had good things to say about each other.

Following Rihanna's Vegas performance earlier this month, the Set Fire to the Rain singer told a fan that she would be attending the Super Bowl for Rihanna:

"I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f*ck."

Needless to say, the Rolling in the Deep singer's presence was not missed by internet users, who took to social media to share some hilarious responses and memes. One user, @arianatorswildt called her "a walking meme."

arianators wildin @arianatorswildt adele is literally a walking meme adele is literally a walking meme 😭 https://t.co/9oYhSYpW19

Adele's "iconic" Super Bowl cameo becomes a highlight of the NFL final

The 34-year-old English singer's presence "just for Rihanna" had many Twitter users deeming her "the boss." Some also used sarcastic and humorous memes to share their responses.

User @ant_daydreamer remarked that the singer "gives off such main character energy."

Ganpuppy @ant_daydreamer Adele gives off such main character energy wherever she is , and the fact she’s there only for #Rihanna ??? #SuperBowl Adele gives off such main character energy wherever she is , and the fact she’s there only for #Rihanna ??? #SuperBowl https://t.co/v4t1c9nVIe

Another user @TukRoll joked:

"I hope they cut to Adele's seat after Rihanna half time show and she's just GONE #SuperBowl"

Dr. Tuk 🐞 @TukRoll I hope they cut to Adele's seat after Rihanna half time show and she's just GONE #SuperBowl I hope they cut to Adele's seat after Rihanna half time show and she's just GONE #SuperBowl

Here are some other hilarious responses seen on the social media platform:

persian roman roy @theronfilm adele at the super bowl just for rihanna she’s so real adele at the super bowl just for rihanna she’s so real https://t.co/42ArgBtFls

Nen 💜 @adeleverse even at the superbowl adele is still a meme even at the superbowl adele is still a meme 😭😂 https://t.co/FcRHxRVXDA

juIia ❦ @rosesforwIne Adele really said watch me being the most iconic person there #SuperBowl Adele really said watch me being the most iconic person there #SuperBowl https://t.co/kEPL2WMmpd

asif 〄 @chromaticgaga adele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga adele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga https://t.co/SccGYCgeo6

2000s @PopCulture2000s adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more https://t.co/Pz3y9vJljg

#SuperBowl adele really said "don't talk to me, until rihanna takes the stage" adele really said "don't talk to me, until rihanna takes the stage" 😭 #SuperBowl https://t.co/uqfr9W3Nds

Both Adele and Rihanna had previously rejected offers to perform at Super Bowl

Adele attended the NFL this year as a guest, but her name has previously been brought up frequently as a possible halftime performer. In 2012, Madonna remarked that she wanted the Skyfall singer to perform with her during her halftime act, which also featured Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, and LMFAO. However, Adele's throat surgery prevented her from participating.

In 2017, the singer turned down an opportunity to lead the halftime act. She later explained:

"That show is not about music. And I don’t really... I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Rihanna had also previously refused to perform at the NFL finals over their controversial treatment of Colin Kaepernick. However, she had stated that she was "nervous yet excited" about her 2023 Super Bowl performance.

This is also the first time since the 2018 Grammy awards that the singer has performed live on television.

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap https://t.co/jE8UWAnxjA

Adele and Rihanna have been good friends for a long time. The former wrote Rihanna's profile when she was featured on 2018's Time 100 list. Calling her a "gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon," she wrote:

"The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying. She makes her own rules and bends ours."

The 34-year-old Grammy winner also added that the progression of Rihanna's stardom is "well deserved and extremely natural."

Along with Adele, there were various other British celebrities seen at the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles game. Model and actress Cara Delevingne, celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay, and the iconic Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy were also spotted in the audience.

