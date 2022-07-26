When do Adele's Las Vegas residency tickets go on sale? Rescheduled dates, how to buy and more

Months after the cancelation of her Las Vegas residency, English singer-songwriter Adele has finally announced new dates for her 'Weekends With Adele' residency, which was abruptly canceled on January 21, 2022. The new dates, which include one on Christmas Eve, will now kick off on November 18, 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.
The residency has been extended until March 25, 2023 due to the addition of a few extra dates. Along with the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have been announced.
The singer initially claimed that she postponed her 24-date Las Vegas residency, billed as "Weekends With Adele," indefinitely in January due to delivery delays and Covid-19 complications. The singer now claims that she has everything in place and is ready to perform.
Tickets for Adele's Las Vegas Residency will go on sale on August 10
The show's tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster starting on August 10. To make it up to the fans who booked tickets for the original residency, they will be given a preference while booking the tickets. A limited number of tickets will be available for each of the 32 performances. There will be two chances to buy tickets for these shows.
Priority will be given to fans who bought tickets for the original show dates or who previously registered and were placed on the waitlist for the verified fan presale. Fans can check their eligibility for the same through an official email invitation from Ticketmaster. The invitation will be sent to all eligible fans by August 3.
Residency dates for Weekends With Adele
The rescheduled dates for the previously postponed Las Vegas residency are as follows:
- Friday - November 18, 2022
- Saturday - November 19, 2022
- Friday - November 25, 2022
- Saturday - November 26, 2022
- Friday - December 2, 2022
- Saturday - December 3, 2022
- Friday - December 9, 2022
- Saturday - December 10, 2022
- Friday - December 16, 2022
- Saturday - December 17, 2022
- Friday - December 23, 2022
- Saturday - December 24, 2022
- Friday - January 20, 2023
- Saturday - January 21, 2023
- Friday - January 27, 2023
- Saturday - January 28, 2023
- Friday - February 3, 2023
- Saturday - February 4, 2023
- Friday - February 10, 2023
- Saturday - February 11, 2023
- Friday - February 17, 2023
- Saturday - February 18, 2023
- Friday - February 24, 2023
- Saturday - February 25, 2023
- Friday - March 3, 2023
- Saturday - March 4, 2023
- Friday - March 10, 2023
- Saturday - March 11, 2023
- Friday - March 17, 2023
- Saturday - March 18, 2023
- Friday - March 24, 2023
- Saturday - March 25, 2023
Taking to Twitter to announce the rescheduled dates, she wrote:
"Words cannot express how thrilled I am to be able to announce these rescheduled shows. It breaks my heart to have to cancel them. But after what seems like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show, I really want to deliver, and knowing it's possible, I'm more excited than ever!"
The residency was first announced to promote the singer’s album 30, which was the best-selling album of 2021. Adele then canceled the event the day before it was scheduled to begin. In an interview with BBC 4 Radio earlier this month, Adele discussed the decision to postpone the residency show and explained that no amount of money or guilt would force her to perform a show that wasn't ready. She also discussed her grief and overwhelming guilt following her cancelation.