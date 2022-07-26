When do Adele's Las Vegas residency tickets go on sale? Rescheduled dates, how to buy and more

Months after the cancelation of her Las Vegas residency, English singer-songwriter Adele has finally announced new dates for her 'Weekends With Adele' residency, which was abruptly canceled on January 21, 2022. The new dates, which include one on Christmas Eve, will now kick off on November 18, 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

The residency has been extended until March 25, 2023 due to the addition of a few extra dates. Along with the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have been announced.

The singer initially claimed that she postponed her 24-date Las Vegas residency, billed as "Weekends With Adele," indefinitely in January due to delivery delays and Covid-19 complications. The singer now claims that she has everything in place and is ready to perform.

Adele @Adele Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. https://t.co/PQLiaPVYgO

The show's tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster starting on August 10. To make it up to the fans who booked tickets for the original residency, they will be given a preference while booking the tickets. A limited number of tickets will be available for each of the 32 performances. There will be two chances to buy tickets for these shows.

Priority will be given to fans who bought tickets for the original show dates or who previously registered and were placed on the waitlist for the verified fan presale. Fans can check their eligibility for the same through an official email invitation from Ticketmaster. The invitation will be sent to all eligible fans by August 3.

Residency dates for Weekends With Adele

The rescheduled dates for the previously postponed Las Vegas residency are as follows:

Friday - November 18, 2022

Saturday - November 19, 2022

Friday - November 25, 2022

Saturday - November 26, 2022

Friday - December 2, 2022

Saturday - December 3, 2022

Friday - December 9, 2022

Saturday - December 10, 2022

Friday - December 16, 2022

Saturday - December 17, 2022

Friday - December 23, 2022

Saturday - December 24, 2022

Friday - January 20, 2023

Saturday - January 21, 2023

Friday - January 27, 2023

Saturday - January 28, 2023

Friday - February 3, 2023

Saturday - February 4, 2023

Friday - February 10, 2023

Saturday - February 11, 2023

Friday - February 17, 2023

Saturday - February 18, 2023

Friday - February 24, 2023

Saturday - February 25, 2023

Friday - March 3, 2023

Saturday - March 4, 2023

Friday - March 10, 2023

Saturday - March 11, 2023

Friday - March 17, 2023

Saturday - March 18, 2023

Friday - March 24, 2023

Saturday - March 25, 2023

Adele @Adele But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that,

Taking to Twitter to announce the rescheduled dates, she wrote:

"Words cannot express how thrilled I am to be able to announce these rescheduled shows. It breaks my heart to have to cancel them. But after what seems like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show, I really want to deliver, and knowing it's possible, I'm more excited than ever!"

The residency was first announced to promote the singer’s album 30, which was the best-selling album of 2021. Adele then canceled the event the day before it was scheduled to begin. In an interview with BBC 4 Radio earlier this month, Adele discussed the decision to postpone the residency show and explained that no amount of money or guilt would force her to perform a show that wasn't ready. She also discussed her grief and overwhelming guilt following her cancelation.

