The Bachelor season 27 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot on ABC

Season 27 of The Bachelor is all set to return with a brand new episode on ABC, featuring Zach Shallcross and 14 women in the Bahamas.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 4 will air on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. In the upcoming installment, the network will take the cast to the Bahamas, where Zach will have a fun group date and one private date with Katherine, aka “Kat.”

A total of 14 suitresses are left in the competition, among which a few will be sent home in the rose ceremony this week. In the previous episode, Zach bid farewell to Bailey and Christina, while Brianna volunteered to leave the show.

The Bachelor will stream on Hulu a day after its release on ABC

The Bachelor season 27 first releases a new episode on ABC before it airs on Hulu the following day. Thus, episode 4 will be available on Hulu on Tuesday.

The new installment will initially air on ABC on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm ET. Those who don’t have access to the channel can go for several live streaming services, such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and YouTube TV.

One suitress’ intentions will be questioned in the upcoming episode

The 14 suitresses who advanced to episode 4 include Kaity, Gabi (Gabriella), Aly, Davia, Anastasia, Charity, Jess, Ariel, Greer, Katherine, Genevie, Kylee, Brooklyn, and Mercedes. In the upcoming episode, the ladies will spend time with Zach Shallcross in the Bahamas. While they will have a lot of fun, viewers will also witness some drama brewing among the contestants.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor season 27 episode 4 reads:

"This week, Zach begins his international journey to find love with a deep-sea dive and ATV adventure on the romantic beaches of The Bahamas. But has everyone made it to the tropics for the right reasons?”

One of the suitresses’ intentions will be questioned after a fellow cast member complains to Zach. In a preview, Kylee was seen having a private chat with Zach, where she informed him that Anastasia had made some questionable observations to the girls. She said:

“This all just very hearsay, but Anastasia, she’s constantly always talking about the amount of Instagram followers that she’s going to get while being here.”

Zach stated that the information freaked him out as he was afraid that he might pick someone who was on the show for fame and not love. He later called Anastasia for a chat and asked:

“Are you really here for me?”

Viewers will get to watch Anastasia answer his question on Monday in The Bachelor 2023 episode 4. In addition to the drama, Zach will have a wonderful time on his one-on-one date with Kat.

In another preview, the two were seen on a motorboat, dancing and snorkeling. In a confessional, Zach shared:

“I have a very exciting date with Kat today. She’s so fun and she’s great to be around, but it’s almost like a little bot of me asks, ‘Why is she here? You’re really dating me? Like me?’”

Further in the clip, Kat, aka Katherine, mentioned in her confessional that she couldn’t believe she got a chance to spend a whole day with Zach alone. She stated:

“I’m doing things I’ve never done before, but with so much ease. We’re snorkeling and seeing all these sculptures, which is so much fun and out of my comfort zone, for sure. But holding hands with Zach, it feels like our fire just keeps building, and it doesn’t feel like the flame’s ever gonna go out.”

Zach will take the remaining ladies on a group date where they will play football. By the end of the episode, a few ladies will be eliminated from the show during the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor 2023 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC.

