How old is Anastasia Midas? Meet The Bachelor season 27 cast member

The Bachelor returns for another season of love, betrayal, drama, and roses. In the upcoming season, 30 single women will compete for Zach Shallcross’ affection, and one of the women set to appear on the show is 30-year-old Anastasia Midas.

Anastasia is a content marketing manager from San Diego, California, and comes from a “big, loving Greek family.” She is ready to find a husband while on the show. The cast member loves animals but hates monkeys and has always felt a strong connection to Cleopatra.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Anastasia Midas ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

The 30-year-old Anastasia is one of 30 women set to appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. The lifestyle influencer and dog mom attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland from 2010 to 2014, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and traveled to Peru as an international exchange student.

During her time as a student, she was a student ambassador and a modern Greek tutor, and she made it to the Dean’s List. Her career started with her work in marketing and public relations at Grubhub in Baltimore, Maryland. This was followed by her time at Lyft, where she worked as a senior marketing associate from December 2017 to 2019.

The Bachelor cast member runs a food and lifestyle blog, AnastasiaMidas, which has over 22 thousand followers. She is currently working as a DTC content marketing manager at Mint Mobile.

Her LinkedIn bio states:

"Taking her passion for innovation, creation and project management, Anastasia works to exceed company goals and objectives."

It continues:

"Anastasia utilizes her various proficiencies when working with clients, including project management, paid and earned media, social media management, influencer marketing, and digital marketing to build brand awareness, while also increasing engagement."

The Bachelor cast member currently has 21.7K followers on Instagram, where she showcases her sense of fashion and business collaborations. Her blog features food recipes, travel guides, and more.

According to her ABC bio, Anastasia is searching for a mature man who has his life together and knows what he wants. She enjoys watching Harry Potter movies, listening to Rufus Du Sol, and visiting her family in Greece. One of her fears is that low-rise skinny jeans will become fashionable again.

It continued:

"Anastasia is done wasting time when it comes to dating and is ready to jump into love with both feet. Will Zach be the man to take the plunge with her? Only time will tell."

Joining her on The Bachelor season 27 are Alyssa, Ariel, Bailey, Becca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Catherine, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Greer, Holland, Jessica, Kaitlyn, and Katherine. Joining them are Kimberly, Kylee, Chandralekha, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L, Olivia M, Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J, and Viktoria E.

The women set to appear in the upcoming season include suitors as young as 23 and as old as 30 years old. While for most of these women, Zach is a complete stranger who they’ve never met before, Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, and Cat have met the upcoming bachelor during That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

ABC’s press release describes Zach as an enduring 26-year-old tech executive from California. He previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 19. He put himself and his desire to meet the love of his life first, and when he left the show, he opened the doors for his “person” to walk in.

Tune in on January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens in the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

