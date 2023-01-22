Who is Katherine Izzo from The Bachelor 27? Meet the people proclaimed Julia Roberts lookalike

ABC is releasing a brand new season of The Bachelor where 30 women from all across the USA will try to win the heart of tech executive Zach Shallcross. Season 27 of the popular dating series will premiere on ABC on Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET.

26-year-old Katherine Izzo is one of the participants of The Bachelor season 27. She is a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida and loves spending time with her family. According to her ABC description, people often tell her that she looks like actress Julia Roberts.

More about The Bachelor season 27 contestant Katherine Izzo

Katherine attended the University of Central Florida for her BSN degree, where she was part of Zeta Tau Alpha and Knight Thon sorority. After graduating in 2019, she attended Southern University to get her MSN and FNP degrees.

She also holds an Advanced Cardiac Life Support license and Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers license, received from the American Heart association and currently works for the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

Izzo has also worked as a travel nurse for St. Joseph’s Hospital, Brandon Regional Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. She describes herself as a “vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude.” Katherine's career is very important to her, but right now she hopes to find her perfect match.

According to ABC:

"Katherine's dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend. She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she's ready to put it all on the line to pursue love."

Izzo often hangs out with her “nieces and nephews” and hopes to start a family of her own soon. She also revealed in her description that she can live off breakfast pastries and does not like to camp.

She has more than 6500 followers on Instagram and is the pet parent of a cat named Sammie. According to her Instagram posts, Katherine loves to hang out at the beach with her friends.

More about The Bachelor season 27

26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross was last seen on The Bachelorette season 19 when he was dating Rachel Recchia. He quit the show and was ranked third in the season after a failed relationship.

He was announced as the next lead of the series in The Bachelorette season 19 finale, where he met 5 of his prospective partners, Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat, and Christina. Season 27 of The Bachelor will be presented by Jesse Palmer and Zach himself will try to connect with the ladies, while they compete for more one-on-one time with Shallcross.

In the end, Zach will most likely get engaged with one of the ladies after spending almost 8 weeks together and connecting on a deeper level.

The description of the show reads:

"To find his true love and life partner, a bachelor dates a group of women, over several weeks, who compete in a series of challenges that are meant to prove their compatibility with him."

ABC will air new episodes on The Bachelor every Monday at 8 pm ET. Tune into the show every week to find out if Izzo will be able to impress Zach. Fans can also watch the episodes on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes