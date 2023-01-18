What happened to LSU student Madison Brooks? Tributes pour in as 19 year old Alpha Phi sorority member passes away 

A 19-year-old LSU sophomore, Madison Brooks, died after being hit by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office stated that the crash happened while the student was standing in the middle of the road.

Madison Brooks was immediately taken to the hospital and was put on life support. However, she died the same day. In a statement, LSU notified the death of Brooks, a member of the Alpha Phi chapter at the university.

“It is with great sadness that we learned that one of our students, Madison Brooks, passed away on January 15. This is a tragedy for all of us at LSU, especially Madison’s family, friends, sorority sisters, and classmates. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them as they go through this extremely difficult time and begin the grieving process.”

LSU Manship School of Mass Communication @ManshipSchool Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Madison Brooks, an LSU mass communication sophomore who tragically died Sunday. Madison had just been accepted into the Manship School.



We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this heartbreaking time.

Authorities were informed that the incident took place around 3 am. However, it is unclear what Brooks was doing in the middle of the road at the time.

Social media users, friends, and family mourn the death of Madison Brooks

After the news about Madison Brooks surfaced online, the internet was shaken, and many started paying their tributes to the Alpha Phi sorority member.

Jenn @Jennkaye00 @WAFB Thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends @WAFB Thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends

Stacy @Scarletspie @WAFB Many prayers to the family. I know the area. That's a very busy road. My condolences @WAFB Many prayers to the family. I know the area. That's a very busy road. My condolences 🙏

LSU Tiger TV @lsutigertv BREAKING: LSU confirms Madison Brooks, 19, has died. BREAKING: LSU confirms Madison Brooks, 19, has died.

Rukhaya Singleton @RukhayaSinglet1 @WBRZ I pray for her family. May the donation help them heal. And may the donation be blessings to others. @WBRZ I pray for her family. May the donation help them heal. And may the donation be blessings to others.

LSU Alpha Phi also shared a condolence message on Facebook and requested social media users some time and space for the family to heal as it is a big loss for them and Madison's friends.

People then shared their tributes on the Facebook post, with one saying:

“May your memories of her bring peace and grace to you all during these most difficult days.”

Social media users comment on LSU Alpha Phi's Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Many others also raised questions about Brooks’ death, as they questioned how the driver couldn’t see Madison on the road.

Jacob Belmer @jbelme21 Driver couldn’t see Madison Brooks in the roadway? I’m not buying that. Driver couldn’t see Madison Brooks in the roadway? I’m not buying that. https://t.co/zDEL0ljmiK

Madison Brooks was a member of the Alpha Phi chapter at LSU and was recently accepted to the Manship School to study political communication. Josh Grimm, the interim dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication, spoke on the matter and said:

“Our thoughts are with Madison’s family, friends, classmates and loved ones during this time of grief and loss. This is a tragedy for all of us at the Manship School, and we’re all here to help one another in some way.”

The university also asked students, friends, and classmates of Madison to seek mental health support at the Student Health Center if they feel disturbed by the death of their friend.

The authorities also reported that Madison was able to donate her heart and kidneys to people in need of the same. Hence, through her donations, she saved three lives.

