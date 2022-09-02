Who is Brittany Jade? TikToker slammed for pranking kids by telling their sibling passed away

Brittany Jade, the popular TikToker with more than 2 million followers, is being slammed on social media for posting a controversial video. The video, which has since been deleted, featured her and her husband pranking their twin sons and telling them that they had a triplet who died.

The prank was initially done to win a free cruise. However, it has now become a trend where people record themselves on TikTok and tell a fake story to see if others would go along with it.

However, the video was quick to receive backlash from users who claimed that Brittany Jade is simply being insensitive to parents who have lost a child.

TW: infant loss, miscarriage, triggering material. I don’t really let tiktok drama bother me but Brittany Jade, you are a SORRY excuse for a mother and human. Lying and messing with her twins to win a cruise as a joke? TW: infant loss, miscarriage, triggering material. https://t.co/IedCJkJAcK

Brittany Jade shared her story of addiction and overcoming addiction

As a well-known influencer, Brittany Jade has used the platform to share how she overcame addiction. She showed her audience how she raised a family through all of it.

Documenting her sobriety journey, Brittany also celebrated a year of her being addiction-free in February 2021. According to the influencer, her mission to start her TikTok page was to educate people on how it is possible to recover from addiction and substance abuse.

She posts quite a lot of videos with her husband and children. With twin sons and a daughter, the family also posts regular videos on YouTube.

Before becoming a full-time influencer, Brittany Jade was a lifestyle and portrait photographer based in San Diego’s North County.

Netizens bash Brittany as they think the video was “offensive”

As soon as Brittany uploaded a video that was seemingly insensitive to a lot of TikTokers, she was quick to delete the video. However, some users on the platform recorded the video and posted it on their personal accounts bashing the influencer.

A TikToker with the handle, @mrose, re-uploaded the video with the caption:

“This is the girl that so many people idolize? Someone who JOKES about losing children? Open your eyes people.”

Just below this re-uploaded video, a lot of people slammed Britanny once again, claiming that she had put in a distasteful video on a public platform. One user also commented:

“From someone who’s lost a child.. this made me sick to my stomach.. especially having brothers who grieve him.”

Others were also ignited by this video as they remembered how they lost a baby, and it seems to have infuriated the netizens. A user commented:

“This makes me sick. I lost my only daughter during pregnancy, and my boys HONESTLY grieve and get upset often about losing her. This is disgusting.”

At the same time, there were others who even took offense that Brittany was laughing all throughout the video.

“The fact that she's literally laughing while saying this... what the hell.”

However, due to all the backlash, Brittany Jade has now set her TikTok account to private, which means that only her followers can interact with her.

𝚝𝚊𝚎♡ @4twentae Brittany Jade is so disgusting for joking about child loss. You’re just as disgusting if you support her. Brittany Jade is so disgusting for joking about child loss. You’re just as disgusting if you support her.

As of now, she has not commented on this whole fiasco, or issued any apology for hurting the sentiments of her audience.

