JYPE issues an unconditional apology to Stray Kids’ fans for treating them poorly during the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' recording

JYP Entertainment is in Stray Kids’ fandom STAYs' line of fire yet again.

On August 2, JYP Entertainment released an official statement apologizing for the poor treatment suffered by some Stray Kids fans during the recording of MBC's 'Idol Star Athletics Championship.'

They started by apologizing regarding the banner production cost issue and reiterated that they are grateful for fans’ efforts.

리노링 🤍 new 📌 @haetbitlinoring @may28cx @Stray_Kids isac banner!! they didnt let the op who made have a seat for isac + so other things but they personally apologised to op and now a whole public apology @may28cx @Stray_Kids isac banner!! they didnt let the op who made have a seat for isac + so other things but they personally apologised to op and now a whole public apology

Further, they also clarified that they have sent a separate apology email to the fan who took part in the creation of the banner, while reiterating that they would like to take this moment to express their apologies once again.

For those unaware of the incident, Korean netizens expressed their anger in the online community after learning that JYP Entertainment asked the fan whose banner design was chosen for this year's '2022 Chuseok Special ISAC' to pay for the full production of the banner.

Not only that, when the fan sent the banner to JYP Entertainment and inquired about obtaining a seat to attend the 'ISAC' recording, the inquiry was ignored, and they were ultimately unable to attend the event.

JYP Entertainment apologises to Stray Kids’ fans for the staff remarks at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' recording

떡 @seungdduk stray kids who played the mafia game with twice during their first isac... now they're the sunbaes and they're playing the name game with xdinary heroes for their first isac...🥺 stray kids who played the mafia game with twice during their first isac... now they're the sunbaes and they're playing the name game with xdinary heroes for their first isac...🥺 https://t.co/hV3B2oX1b7

JYP Entertainment also apologized to STAYs for unnecessarily rude remarks made by the staff at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' recording.

They explained that, on the day of the recording, they found out that a JYP Entertainment staff member threatened to ‘read fan letters out loud’ to members if fans did not stop filming.

JYP Entertainment confirmed this to be true from their fan marketing team.

They further explained that for schedules which involve a large number of participants, such as outdoor events or broadcasts, they usually enlist the help of external staff in order to ensure that fans can participate in a safer and more efficient manner.

It was confirmed that the above issue was the result of incompetent handling of the situation by a staff member of an external security company.

However, JYP Entertainment agreed that they are equally at fault for their inability to properly handle external staff members.

They concluded by stating that the agency would like to sincerely apologize to STAYs who were unable to enjoy the event due to this discomfort.

Furthermore, they promised to take more caution so that fans can enjoy themselves in the wonderful company of their favorite idols.

ouma ✵ @hyunslev STRAY KIDS 2022 ISAC MOMENTS THREAD 🧵 STRAY KIDS 2022 ISAC MOMENTS THREAD 🧵 https://t.co/ffY2wccBqj

Check out some reactions from STAYs:

v 🦕 @fvcksbs that applied to everyone 🫂 @Stray_Kids i mean thanks yea staff were rude at isac but i don’t think that was just you jypethat applied to everyone 🫂 @Stray_Kids i mean thanks yea staff were rude at isac but i don’t think that was just you jype 😭 that applied to everyone 🫂

ccysme~ @jijijij29572845 @_minho_25 @Stray_Kids The context si that stay made a banner for skz and for being delivered stay have to pay by their own, so them asked for a place un ISAC for watch skz but them don't ricive any respond so JYP si apologysing for that amd the traitment by the staff for that stay @_minho_25 @Stray_Kids The context si that stay made a banner for skz and for being delivered stay have to pay by their own, so them asked for a place un ISAC for watch skz but them don't ricive any respond so JYP si apologysing for that amd the traitment by the staff for that stay

##v @cupidsminho @beckskabooski @Stray_Kids i’m not sure abt the staff situation but for the banner a girl paid 190,000 won (her own money) for a banner to submit at isac and asked if she could get a seat and they ghosted her. so, jyp emailed her apologizing since they ignored her and she paid money to have it printed @beckskabooski @Stray_Kids i’m not sure abt the staff situation but for the banner a girl paid 190,000 won (her own money) for a banner to submit at isac and asked if she could get a seat and they ghosted her. so, jyp emailed her apologizing since they ignored her and she paid money to have it printed

bang chan’s laptop SAW SKZ @multi_melody @Stray_Kids based off my google translation... it's something about the banner at ISAC and a remark a JYPE staff member made @Stray_Kids based off my google translation... it's something about the banner at ISAC and a remark a JYPE staff member made

melii @lovinfefi @mugiracha @Stray_Kids I'm not sure, but I saw that a stay made that huge banner of jutdae for isac with their own money but the staff didn't let them have a seat ¿ @mugiracha @Stray_Kids I'm not sure, but I saw that a stay made that huge banner of jutdae for isac with their own money but the staff didn't let them have a seat ¿

Stray Kids drop a new song and surprise music video for Time Out

The God's Menu singers dropped twin surprises for their beloved fandom, STAYs.

On August 1 at midnight KST, the eight-member group surprised their fans by wrapping up 2022 STAYweeK, their weeklong celebration of their fandom STAY’s anniversary with a very special mixtape and music video.

Yes, you read it right. To honor the christening of STAYs, the group has released a new “mixtape” song which is titled Time Out, accompanied by a fun music video that showcases the Stray Kids enjoying a trip to the beach together.

Stray Kids' album ODDINARY ranked at number 11 in its 17th non-consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far