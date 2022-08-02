JYPE issues an unconditional apology to Stray Kids’ fans for treating them poorly during the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' recording

JYP Entertainment is in Stray Kids’ fandom STAYs' line of fire yet again.
On August 2, JYP Entertainment released an official statement apologizing for the poor treatment suffered by some Stray Kids fans during the recording of MBC's 'Idol Star Athletics Championship.'
They started by apologizing regarding the banner production cost issue and reiterated that they are grateful for fans’ efforts.
Further, they also clarified that they have sent a separate apology email to the fan who took part in the creation of the banner, while reiterating that they would like to take this moment to express their apologies once again.
For those unaware of the incident, Korean netizens expressed their anger in the online community after learning that JYP Entertainment asked the fan whose banner design was chosen for this year's '2022 Chuseok Special ISAC' to pay for the full production of the banner.
Not only that, when the fan sent the banner to JYP Entertainment and inquired about obtaining a seat to attend the 'ISAC' recording, the inquiry was ignored, and they were ultimately unable to attend the event.
JYP Entertainment apologises to Stray Kids’ fans for the staff remarks at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' recording
JYP Entertainment also apologized to STAYs for unnecessarily rude remarks made by the staff at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' recording.
They explained that, on the day of the recording, they found out that a JYP Entertainment staff member threatened to ‘read fan letters out loud’ to members if fans did not stop filming.
JYP Entertainment confirmed this to be true from their fan marketing team.
They further explained that for schedules which involve a large number of participants, such as outdoor events or broadcasts, they usually enlist the help of external staff in order to ensure that fans can participate in a safer and more efficient manner.
It was confirmed that the above issue was the result of incompetent handling of the situation by a staff member of an external security company.
However, JYP Entertainment agreed that they are equally at fault for their inability to properly handle external staff members.
They concluded by stating that the agency would like to sincerely apologize to STAYs who were unable to enjoy the event due to this discomfort.
Furthermore, they promised to take more caution so that fans can enjoy themselves in the wonderful company of their favorite idols.
Stray Kids drop a new song and surprise music video for Time Out
The God's Menu singers dropped twin surprises for their beloved fandom, STAYs.
On August 1 at midnight KST, the eight-member group surprised their fans by wrapping up 2022 STAYweeK, their weeklong celebration of their fandom STAY’s anniversary with a very special mixtape and music video.
Yes, you read it right. To honor the christening of STAYs, the group has released a new “mixtape” song which is titled Time Out, accompanied by a fun music video that showcases the Stray Kids enjoying a trip to the beach together.
Stray Kids' album ODDINARY ranked at number 11 in its 17th non-consecutive week on the World Albums chart.