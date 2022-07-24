5 times K-pop idols shut down all fanwars 

With the K-pop industry thriving, fandoms have become bigger and fan wars have become more intense. With Cancel culture and cyberbullying aside, there have been scary instances of death threats being issued against some idols.

Amidst all the confusion, however, the artists continue to socialize with each other at various events, make friends, and show indifference to negativity online.

Some K-pop interactions have been so wholesome that they destroyed any kind of hard feelings fandoms might have had for each other, as they set their rivalry aside and cheered for their favorites together. K-pop groups mingling together on the variety show Kingdom: Legendary War, where various groups were meant to compete with each other, ended up looking like a party scene due to so many bromances brimming on screen.

We have compiled a list of five K-pop interactions that put an end to some serious fan fights.

5 times K-pop idols put an end to fan wars

1)Stray Kids' Bang Chan heaps praises on BTS

BTS and Stray Kids are two of the most successful K-pop groups belonging to the third and fourth generations of the K-pop music industry. Their fans, ARMYs and STAYs, respectively, have thus been involved in some fierce fan fights for a long time now. The rivalry was brought to an end by the group leader Bang Chan in an episode of Chan's Room on January 8th.

The leader showered praises upon BTS, calling them legends and removing any doubts about BTS' contribution in paving the way for K-pop into the mainstream music industry. All the ARMYs and STAYs who saw the video clips couldn't help but commend his kindness, humility, and support.

성찬 ⩜⃝ @lixxuuu



#YouMakeStrayKidsStay #BTS #BangChan #StrayKids Stray Kids BangChan talked about BTS in today's Chan's Room, saying that they're legends who definitely paved the way, and how much he enjoys them !! I love the leaders so much aaa Stray Kids BangChan talked about BTS in today's Chan's Room, saying that they're legends who definitely paved the way, and how much he enjoys them !! I love the leaders so much aaa #YouMakeStrayKidsStay #BTS #BangChan #StrayKids https://t.co/zulqZcRrNz

2) BLACKPINK's Rosé goes on a date with TWICE'S Chaeyoung

BLINKs and ONCEs are yet another two fandoms that have been engaged in intense fanwars multiple times on social media platforms. Both BLACKPINK and TWICE are third gen K-pop girl groups with formidable achievements.

Due to their massive album sales record in the country, TWICE is known as the "Nation's Girl Group" in South Korea. By 2021, the nine-member girl group had over 10 million copies sold in South Korea and Japan, the highest by any K-pop girl-group in history.

BLACKPINK has been more successful abroad, like being the highest charting all-female K-pop group appearing at number 2 on the Billboard 200 with The Album, or becoming the first female K-pop group to receive the gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their hit single "DDU-DU DDU-DU".

The TWICEPINK friendship broke the internet when BLACKPINK's Rosé was spotted on a cozy dinner date with TWICE's Chaeyeong in Itaewon, Seoul.

The duo has previously interacted at award shows, but this outing definitely proved how close the idols are and how they don't let the internet's toxic rivalries stop them from having some fun in their daily life.

3) BTS' V and EXO's Baekhyun shake a leg together at an award show

To this date, the ARMY vs EXO-L fan war has been one of the fiercest fandom rivalries to exist. Fans usually make it intense to prove their own love for their patron groups, especially when it comes to streaming battles.

Both EXO and BTS are big names in the third generation of the Korean music industry, and facing toxicity from the other groups' fans has become a usual thing for the idols.

However, there have been several instances of the groups’ fun interactions in which they have shut down these fandom rivalries. The best example would be none other than being BTS' V and EXO's Baekhyun's fun interactions at the Golden Disk Awards of 2017.

Both the idols, who were seen standing together at one point, couldn't stop themselves from breaking into the iconic dance routine of the classic song Rainism alongside its performance on stage. The duo was then joined in their shenanigans by Minho from SHINee and BTS' Jung Kook. The dance party turned into complete chaos by the time it ended, leaving the fans in splits.

4) ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and Stray Kids' Felix’s precious bromance at Kingdom: Legendary War

STAYs and ATINYs are two dedicated fandoms that have been in conflict with each other for some time now. Since both Stray Kids and ATEEZ are popular fourth generation K-pop boy groups, the fandoms are usually at each other's throats to prove the superiority of their favorite group.

Luckily, the discomfort between the fans was put to rest for some time by both the group members' participation in the variety show Kingdom:The Legendary War, which ironically meant the groups being pitted against each other. However, their friendship and bromances ended up being the highlight of the show.

One such heartwarming friendship was seen between ATEEZ' Wooyoung and Stray Kids' Felix, who were spotted hugging each other several times throughout the show. The Stray Kids' member was seen spending time with ATEEZ members during the athletics day episode of the show.

In episode 8, during their performance of "GOD'S DDU-DU DDU-DU", Felix's magnificent abs reveal caused ATEEZ Wooyoung to stand up and proudly declare him as "My son," which had fans cracking up. Thankfully, their camaraderie managed to turn most STAYs and ATINYs into STAYTINYs by the end.

Nics 🍀 @minsungjinist Seongjoong parents and theres Felix between his older brothers Seongjoong parents and theres Felix between his older brothers https://t.co/kTSLfI0YDz

Ari️ 🍞🌐 @A__FCB Aww Wooyoung basically adopted Felix. The love on his eyes and Felix's bright smile. They are so cute together 🥺 Aww Wooyoung basically adopted Felix. The love on his eyes and Felix's bright smile. They are so cute together 🥺 https://t.co/eWtJkBVI8h

5) BTS' V tags along with BLACKPINK'S Lisa to attend the Celine event at Paris

Blinks vs. ARMY rivalry requires no introduction. It is ever-growing with no leeway of putting a stop to it once and for all. The two biggest K-pop fandoms have always been at odds with each other and it has resulted in the creation of some massive viewership and streaming records for the groups’ music releases.

K-pop idols V and Lisa put it all to rest when the two, along with actor Park Bo-gum, were seen traveling in the same private jet to attend the Celine show in Paris.

The two idols were spotted sharing some gossip together, with V smiling at Lisa as she did a small dance for her fans on her solo track LALISA.

V was also spotted being the gentleman as he waited for Lisa and Park Bo-gum before leaving the event together. The interactions were so dazzling they effectively shut down any hard feelings that were left.

denisha🃏 ʲᵃᶜᵏ ⁱⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒˣ @ourscenery_v



omgggg the main event, taehyung taehyung look so cool, Lisa look so beautiful, Bogum look so handsome. they are all so charming V, Lisa, and Park Bogum at the Celine Fashion Show in Paris.omgggg the main event, taehyung taehyung look so cool, Lisa look so beautiful, Bogum look so handsome. they are all so charming V, Lisa, and Park Bogum at the Celine Fashion Show in Paris.omgggg the main event, taehyung taehyung look so cool, Lisa look so beautiful, Bogum look so handsome. they are all so charming 😍 https://t.co/T6a7BhN4TH

Even though some of the exchanges between the aforementioned K-pop idols were subtle, they were all enough to break the internet. Seeing their bias shine at the event together was a moment fans did not want to miss by fighting each other. Fans choosing to gush over them all together was a rarity that was indeed refreshing to see. Such instances will hopefully be witnessed more frequently in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far