ISAC 2022 reveals exciting first lineup: 25+ K-pop groups get ready for the multi-sport event

ISAC, aka Idol Star Athletics Championship, aka the K-pop fandom’s most beloved event, released its first official lineup of idol groups and soloists confirmed for participation. With a majority of fourth-generation artists, the event will have members from ATEEZ, NCT, KINGDOM, EVERGLOW, Kep1er, PURPLE KISS, and more vying for a gold medal in multiple sports events.

ISAC was last broadcast in 2020, following which MBC canceled the event due to rising COVID-19 cases. The multi-sport event was a place for fans to watch their favorite idols interact with each other, something that was rarely witnessed in the K-pop industry.

This year’s lineup too includes a mix of male and female idol groups, both rookies and rising stars, as well as soloists.

Kep1er, Xdinary Heroes, TAN, ATEEZ and more confirmed to attend ISAC 2022

MBC’s announcement of ISAC's return took the K-pop fandom by a pleasant surprise last month. After nearly three years (the last event aired in January 2020), the multi-sport event’s comeback is much-anticipated.

When MBC first announced the filming dates and venues for the event, many fans thought that the lineup would be affected due to the world tour and comeback schedule conflicts.

However, it opened a floodgate of nostalgic moments that had fans revisiting iconic interactions once again. Hoping for many more such interactions, MBC’s official lineup has fans excited already.

On July 24, the network channel released the first lineup which includes 35+ idols.

A total of 17 boy groups were announced. They are:

NCT (Sub-units DREAM and 127 previously attended the event)

Stray Kids

ATEEZ

ONEUS

VERIVERY

DKZ

WEi

Xdinary Heroes

DRIPPIN

MCND

TEMPEST

TNX

KINGDOM

TAN

DKB

YOUNITE

ATBO

Meanwhile, 14 girl groups are a part of the first confirmed lineup. They are:

IVE

NMIXX

EVERGLOW

Kep1er

Brave Girls

Weeekly

Billlie

PURPLE KISS

ALICE

CLASS:y

Rocket Punch

TRI.BE

ICHILLIN’

H1-KEY

Additionally, soloists WOODZ, Ha Sung-woon, Kwon Eun-bi, Choi Ye-na, Kim Jae-hwan, Jo Yu-ri, and Jeong Se-woon will also be participating in ISAC 2022.

More about the Idol Star Athletics Championship 2022

The multi-sport event will also see ISAC’s lovable hosts return. TWICE’s Dahyun, Jun Hyun-moo and F.T.ISLAND’s Lee Hong-ki will be the main hosts of the event. As for the categories, MBC revealed five main categories a few days ago. These include track and field, archery, dance sports (new addition), futsal and eSports.

The event will be filmed on July 30 at the MBC Open Hall in Sangam and August 1 at the Goyang Gymnasium.

The Idol Star Athletics Championship began in 2010. It airs twice a year on Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays. The last event was in the 2020 Lunar New Year in January, after which MBC canceled the Chuseok special.

ISAC 2022 will be broadcast over the Chuseok holidays in September.

