"We need Woodz x Jennie": Fans fawn over duo as BLACKPINK star posts singer's new song on Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Jennie showcased her support and love for her friend Woodz (Cho Seung-youn)’s comeback on her personal Instagram account. The K-pop idol recently dropped his latest pop-punk mini-album Colorful Trauma and has been receiving a lot of attention.

Jennie shares Woodz much-awaited comeback (Image via @jennierubyjane/Instagram)

The wholesome interaction between the two K-pop idols has sent fans into a frenzy, with many asking Jennie and Woodz to collaborate together in the future. Since Jennie and Woodz have known each other from their trainee days under YG Entertainment, a possible collaboration between them is much-awaited and quite possible.

theo @ninibowie musicians support musicians. we need woodz × jennie collaboration. musicians support musicians. we need woodz × jennie collaboration. 😭 https://t.co/fBBnZQzoTg

Cho Seung-youn, professionally known as Woodz, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. Woodz first shot to fame as the main rapper and sub-vocalist of the Korean-Chinese boy band UNIQ, formed by Yuehua Entertainment in 2014.

BLACKPINK's Jennie supports Woodz comeback album 'Colorful Trauma'

On May 4, 2022, global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK's Jennie took to her official Instagram account to show her support and love for Woodz's comeback to the music industry with his latest album, Colorful Trauma. Jennie posted an appreciation picture on her Instagram Stories for Woodz's track, Hope to Be Like You, from his new mini-album.

BLACKPINK's Jennie also wrote a sweet caption for the repost and said:

"Congratulations, Seungyoun-ie!"

To thank her for her support and appreciation, Woodz re-shared Jennie’s Instagram story on his account and also re-posted stories of other K-pop idols from the music industry supporting his new mini-album.

Upon seeing the adorable interaction and support from both sides, fans quickly took to various social media platforms to share the wholesome moment between the two K-pop idols. Many fans are also commenting that they would love to see and hear a collaboration between Jennie and Woodz.

Meanwhile, netizens are posting and re-sharing songs from Woodz’s new mini album and are also stating that ever since BLACKPINK's Jennie posted about his song on Instagram, the addictive track has been on repeat for many.

shin @chosyn_ JENNIE FROM BLACKPINK POSTED WOODZ’S NEW SONG OMG JENNIE FROM BLACKPINK POSTED WOODZ’S NEW SONG OMG https://t.co/7v4ZT2g02B

Meanwhile, Woodz's latest mini-album marks his first release in more than half a year. Colorful Trauma showcases the RECIPE act’s colorful side as the leader of a pop-punk band in his latest music video for the album’s title track I Hate You.

The K-pop idol's new mini-album is set to explore and unravel deep and vibrant memories of a past relationship that has unfortunately been entagled with trauma and torment. The lyrics of each song describe how the various wounds and pains are not left as nightmares, but only become a part of a memory once they are overcome.

