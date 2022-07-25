KCON 2022 LA: Stray Kids & P1Harmony to join the final lineup of the popular K-pop festival

On July 20, KCON 2022 LA confirmed that two more K-pop groups, Stray Kids and P1Harmony will be joining the final lineup for the festival’s performances. The biggest K-pop festival has a final lineup including ATEEZ, CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, INI, ITZY, Kep1er, LIGHTSUM, and Stray Kids. Stray Kids will perform on Day 1 of the festival.

On Day 2, more K-pop groups will be performing at KCON 2022. These include JO1, LOONA, NCT Dream, NMIXX, P1Harmony, STAYC, The Boyz, TO1, and Cosmic Girls.

With two amazing K-pop groups joining the lineup, fans are indeed eager to catch the performances of their favorite idols. KCON 2022 LA is set to begin from August 19 to August 21 at the LA Staples Center and the Crypto.com Arena. The convention is scheduled for August 19-21 at the LA Convention Center and the concert is scheduled for August 20-21 at Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets for the convention and the concerts are on sale. Fans can visit KCON 2022 USA and Ticketmaster's website for more information.

All about the biggest K-Pop festival KCON 2022 and its additional Lineup Stray Kids & P1Harmony

Previously, Stray Kids also performed at KCON: TACT HI 5 which went from September 18 to September 26, 2021. KCON is the World's Largest K-Culture Festival, and KCON: TACT was the World’s Largest K-Culture Online Festival. The festival was online due to the pandemic.

KCONUSA @kconusa

Let's enjoy KCON 2022 LA on AUG 21(PDT) with @P1H_official



SHOW :

CONVENTION :



Here is the FINAL LINEUP artists that will shine at KCON 2022 LA!

Stray Kids and P1Harmony were also part of the KCON: TACT 4 U lineup which was scheduled on June 19-27, 2021. Other artists include A.C.E, ASTRO, BTOB, CNBLUE, EVERGLOW, from_is9, GHOST9, Golden Child, HA SUNG WOON, HIGHLIGHT, iKON, ITZY, JO1, LOONA, OH MY GIRL, ONEUS, ONF, PENTAGON, SEVENTEEN, SF9, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, TO1, VERIVERY, Weeekly, Weki Meki, and 7 Special Guests.

Stray Kids also won Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off 2022 and finished its U.S. tour for the group’s Maniac world tour in Anaheim. Meanwhile, P1Harmony just released its new Harmony: Zero In EP, with the lead track Doom Du Doom.

KCONUSA @kconusa KCON 2022 LA DAILY FINAL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT



Are you ready to have fun at KCON 2022 LA?!

Let's KCON! 🥳

*All dates below are based on local time.



KCON 2022 LA DAILY FINAL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

Are you ready to have fun at KCON 2022 LA?!

Let's KCON! 🥳

*All dates below are based on local time.

KCON originally started in 2012. It took place in the Californian city of Irvine, and has expanded to nine more cities and regions around North America, Europe, and Asia. The biggest K-pop festival had over 291,000 visitors before the pandemic.

After a long wait, the KCON 2022 festival is taking place in the United States. The Los Angeles entertainment company CJ ENM conducts the popular K-pop festival that focuses on Korean culture and music. The festival had various famous groups in the artist lineup before including BTS, Girls Generation, MONSTA X, TWICE, ITZY, and NCT 127.

