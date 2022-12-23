"My heart is exploding": Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita share wedding announcement, leaving netizens in a frenzy

Popular YouTuber Jenna Marbles has recently tied the knot with her long time beau Julien Solomita. The couple has been together for nine years now and got engaged in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Julien shared a bunch of pictures on December 22, 2022, where Jenna is seen in a beautiful white dress, while her husband is posing with her veil.

In another photo, Jenna and Julien cheerfully posed alongside the former's chihuahua as he sat on a stroller with his head poking out of the seat. The other pictures from their outdoor wedding included one with a car signed "Just Married.”

Julien captioned the post as:

“married otters <3”

Hearing the big news, netizens shared their excitement on social media. One user took to Twitter and wrote:

“jenna marbles and julien solomita finally got married my heart is exploding”

Twitteratis go gaga over the news of Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita getting married

As soon as the couple shared several pictures from their wedding day, social media users went crazy and started sharing posts expressing their happiness. While a few Twitter users loved the idea of including the pet dog in the pictures, others wished the duo luck and joy. One of them said:

“Jenna Marbles And Julien Solomita Got Married Everybody Get Out Of Your Seats”

Jolie Chaelen @Jolie_Chae jenna marbles and julien solomita are married. I’m literally crying tears of joy I’m so happy jenna marbles and julien solomita are married. I’m literally crying tears of joy I’m so happy 😭💕 https://t.co/1IOjuZk2Cg

Furthermore, the groom, Julien posted one of the videos on YouTube claiming that it has been over a month since the couple has been married. Hence, the pictures being shared online are from the month of November, and are not recent.

“We had our ceremony, we got married, she’s my wife”: Julien Solomita announces his marriage on YouTube

Apart from the romantic Instagram posts, Julien also took to YouTube to announce the big news. All of this happened in one of his live-streaming sessions when he was talking about his pet, Peach. He said:

“Something else also happened in the month of November, Jen & I got married. We had our ceremony, we got married, she’s my wife. We are officially a married couple now, I can finally make wife jokes.”

However, in the video titled i got married, Julien Solomita clarified that their pet got sick the next day after the wedding and was admitted to the ER, which is why they both weren't able to share the big news with their fans.

Julien also made a similar announcement when he got engaged to Jenna Marbles in 2021. Announcing the same during a Twitch stream, the YouTuber said:

“A little while ago, this is so weird, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.”

Adding to this, he stated how he had just woken up and wanted to be married to her.

Meanwhile, Jenna Marbles is yet to post the same on her social media, as she has been inactive in online spaces since she quit YouTube in 2020.

