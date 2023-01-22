Where is Kylee Russell from? The Bachelor season 27 contestant is best known as an NBA dancer 

30 women will participate in season 27 of The Bachelor to win the heart of tech executive Zach Shallcross. The season will premiere on ABC this Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET.

NBA dancer and postpartum nurse Kylee Russell is one of the women participating in the show. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and has competed in many pageants in the state.

The Bachelor contestant Kylee Russell currently works as a postpartum nurse

Kylee, Miss Cabarrus County in 2018, is an NBA dancer for the Charlotte Hornets. She graduated from Wingate University in 2021 with a nursing degree. Russell, 25, is associated with the HoneyBees dance group and was a part of the team in 2020 and 2021.

Kylee currently works as a postpartum nurse in the Mother Baby Postpartum unit at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Kylee is passionate about helping mothers and wants to have her kids ASAP. She is ready to have a “soccer mom life” at a young age.

Her ABC description reads:

"Kylee admits that she falls in love hard and fast, so time will tell if this hopeless romantic will be able to find her soul mate in Zach."

According to her description, Jimmy Garoppolo is Kylee's celebrity crush, and she will never allow anyone to see her with frizzy hair. She "likes her popcorn smothered in butter and combined with M&Ms," and has more than 6,800 Instagram followers.

More about The Bachelor season 27

Zach Shallcross failed to win the heart of Rachel Recchia in The Bachelorette season 19 but was announced as the next bachelor in the season finale, where he met 5 of the contestants of his season, including Bailey, Brianna, Cat, Christina, and Brooklyn. On September 26, 2022, just six days after the announcement, the series filming in Los Angeles got underway. The cast was also seen filming in Budapest, Tallinn, London, The Bahamas, and Krabi.

ABC's description of The Bachelor lead Zach reads:

"An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through. "

It further reads:

"A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner."

The Bachelor season 27 is being produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Some of the show's executive producers include Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Tim Warner, and Jodi Baskerville.

Tune into ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET to find out which of The Bachelor season 27 contestants can woo Zach Shallcross. Fans can watch the series on the network's website, Hulu, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream. Jesse Palmer is hosting the season, and viewers may see Zach get engaged in the final episode after connecting with one of the 30 women.

