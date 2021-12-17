What is a Doula? Definition and salary explored as TikToker slammed for spending thousands of dollars on postpartum nurse

Brittany Bright, a mother of two, is defending her decision to hire a ‘Doula’ on TikTok. This comes after she recently gave birth. The internet was quick to judge her for hiring external help, with many stating that she would “miss bonding time” with her newborn.

A few did applaud the mother for hiring a Doula. They said that Bright was “investing in herself so that she can be the best mother possible for her son”.

Since its upload, Brittany Bright’s video has been viewed over six million times on TikTok.

Who is a Doula?

A Doula is similar to a nurse, but they do not provide medical care or help in delivery. They often accompany the mother and provide mental and physical care during pregnancy and childbirth.

They also help families adjust to their new lives following a baby’s birth.

A certified Doula goes through training and must pass an exam to help pregnant women and families.

Brittany Bright had hired a “postpartum Doula” who often helps the mother the first few weeks after the baby’s birth. They take part in completing household chores and feeding and caring for the baby.

According to Medicine Net, a postpartum Doula can be paid anything between $25 to $65 per hour.

Brittany Bright went viral on the video-sharing platform after sharing her nighttime routine, which included prepping her newborn for the Doula’s arrival. Their Doula visits their home two nights a week.

In Bright’s video, she stated that she “retreats to her bedroom” at 8 pm, where she is “free of all children” till 6 am. Before this, she cleans her son and prepares the overnight bottles.

Brittany Bright stated that she had hired her Doula for “three phases”, costing her $5700. She added that the pricing depends on the location and services needed.

The mother stated in her videos that the first phase included her Doula working with her in the initial stages of pregnancy. This would mean attending doctor’s appointments and being available on call when necessary.

The second phase would include sibling care, which would occur when the mother was in the hospital during labor.

The third phase, the last, was when the Doula was present with the family during the day or night, at $27 per hour.

Bright had mentioned in a TikTok video that she resorted to hiring a Doula after dealing with postpartum depression following the birth of her first son. She said in her video:

“I am not going to defend who I am as a mother because I know who I am as a mom, and everyone around me knows who I am as a mom. This video is actually for other moms.”

Brittany Bright also encouraged other mothers to invest in themselves and stated that “motherhood is not rooted in struggle” or competition.

