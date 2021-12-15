Britney Spears pregnancy rumors explained as Instagram post sends fans into a tizzy

American songstress Britney Spears sparked rumors of a potential baby after she posted a video teasing about a "new addition to the family." The video was uploaded on December 14 and spread like wildfire by fans who were left guessing if the rumors were true or not.

In the video, Spears can be seen holding something in front of a decked up Christmas tree while feeding it milk from a bottle while OsMan's Look at the Sky played in the background.

However, some fans have rather different thoughts as to what Spears was holding, some even saying it was not a baby, but a puppy or a kitten.

What did Instagrammers say about Britney Spears' alleged baby video?

Within a few hours of Britney Spears posting the video holding an alleged baby, Instagrammers tried guessing if it was a baby or some baby pet.

Instagram comments on Britney Spear's post Part 1/3 (Image via Britney Spears/Instagram)

Instagram comments on Britney Spear's post Part 2/3 (Image via Britney Spears/Instagram)

Instagram comments on Britney Spear's post Part 3/3 (Image via Britney Spears/Instagram)

Why did the internet think that Britney Spears was holding a baby?

On November 17, Britney Spears disclosed that she was thinking of being a mother again. The 39-year-old singer, who is engaged to fitness trainer and long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari, posted a monochrome picture of a woman and baby standing on their tiptoes.

In September 2021, Asghari posted a video on his Instagram story where the duo joked about having a baby girl. In the clip, Spears can be seen holding a toy doll to depict the bond between a mother and child. He captioned one of the videos:

Exclusive! We had a baby. What should we name her?”

Britney Spears is a mother to two sons, Sean Preston Federline (16) and Jayden James Federline (15), shared with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In June 2021, during one of her conservatorship hearings, she revealed to Judge Brenda Penny that her team would not let her have another baby, something which was against her will. She further stated that she has an IUD (Intrauterine device) in her body, which prevents her from starting a family.

World Britney 🌎 @Britney96192745 Us Weekly reports that Britney Spears in January will go to court to ask for more time to spend with her children.

Britney is determined to fight for the custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James, lost by Jamie Spears.

The boys are going to spend Christmas Eve with Britney. Us Weekly reports that Britney Spears in January will go to court to ask for more time to spend with her children.Britney is determined to fight for the custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James, lost by Jamie Spears.The boys are going to spend Christmas Eve with Britney. https://t.co/sYpzsBG75x

"I wanted to take the IUD out, so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have anymore children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

Also Read Article Continues below

Spears' conservatorship was finally terminated on November 12, 2021, almost 14 years after it was first imposed. On December 8, the court ruled that Spears can now sign her own documents and manage her own finances.

Edited by Atul S