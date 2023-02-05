"Episode of the century"- Pedro Pascal fans go gaga over The Last of Us SNL sketch

In 2023, you'd have to look really hard to find someone who does not like Pedro Pascal. Well, this massive popularity does indicate one thing: the actor's commitment to his roles and his urge to live up to the audience's expectations.

Pascal has done something incredible yet again with his latest appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), which is already being cited by fans as the "episode of the century."

Pedro Pascal, who is currently the star of the most buzzing show in the world (surprisingly this keeps happening with Pascal), The Last of Us, appeared as the host on SNL the previous night and managed to entertain fans with his great comic timing, solid storytelling and abundant references to his other shows, which are all too well-known among viewers.

audrey @joelsashes pedro pascal after he makes the best snl episode of the century pedro pascal after he makes the best snl episode of the century https://t.co/lInR80MTWf

Of course, Pascal's monologue was received with wide acclaim, with the actor soon becoming a trending topic on social media sites like Twitter. His parodic take on another videogame franchise, Mario, has also drawn plenty of praise from fans across the world. Read on to find out how viewers are reacting to Pedro Pascal's latest appearance on SNL.

Pedro Pascal wows fans with Mario trailer, monologue, and more

SNL has long been a platform for celebrities to appear in a completely different way. It has been revered by fans for years. If there's one actor in the industry who seems to have done better than most around him, it's Pedro Pascal. The coming together of Pedro Pascal and SNL was always destined to be great, and it was.

Such was the impact of the latest episode that the actor became one of the most trending topics on the internet today.

Ecoton @StarkNas Every other celebrity: *is nervous about going on SNL*



Meanwhile Pedro Pascal before he goes out: Every other celebrity: *is nervous about going on SNL*Meanwhile Pedro Pascal before he goes out: https://t.co/9f4eNthkWb

In an SNL episode dominated by the brilliant Pascal, balloon jokes, Coldplay performances, and surprise appearances by some greats like Sarah Paulson, the Narcos actor's joke on Mario stood out among most fans.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Pedro Pascal stars as a dystopian Mario in last night’s SNL. Pedro Pascal stars as a dystopian Mario in last night’s SNL. https://t.co/8i0FhqdQ4L

Pascal took to the SNL stage to give a glimpse into his upcoming dystopian drama based on Mario Bros. The apocalyptic take on Mario will see the actor wear the famous blue cap and go out in the world of go-karting. The trailer also featured Princess Peach (Chloe Fineman).

Coupled with an elaborate presentation consisting of fake reviews and an audacious trailer, this proved to be one of the funniest things on SNL in quite some time.

squilk @pqdres Pedro Pascal fancam skit oh my god #SNL Pedro Pascal fancam skit oh my god #SNL https://t.co/M9Rcj9Bd8s

🦇 @incongrxity james mcavoy and pedro pascal fighting for their lives to stay in character and failing is my personal favourite genre of snl skits twitter.com/i/web/status/1… james mcavoy and pedro pascal fighting for their lives to stay in character and failing is my personal favourite genre of snl skits twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NFwn3vpYqN

Coming to Pascal's monologue, which was another peak point of the episode, the actor compared his latest show, The Last of Us, with another hit HBO drama, The White Lotus - an anthology dark comedy series that has managed to capture global attention in the past year.

Speaking about his show, Pedro Pascal said:

"For some HBO shows, you get to shoot in a five-star Italian resort surrounded by beautiful people, but I said, ‘No, that’s too easy,...I wanna shoot in a freezing Canadian forest while being chased around by a guy whose head looks like a genital wart."

He also spoke about his other hit show, The Mandalorian. Speaking about his experience portraying Din Djarin, he said:

"The next thing I know I’m FaceTiming with a 6-year-old, who has no idea who I am because my character wears a mask for the entire show,...So, the guy’s like, ‘Just do the Mando voice,’ but the Mando voice is like a bedroom voice. Without the mask, it just sounds porny. So, people walking by on the street just see me whispering to a 6-year-old kid, ‘I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold."

Pedro Pascal will continue to remain in the headlines for the months to come owing to his upcoming big projects. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes