American record label, Capitol Records, has cut its ties with AI rapper FN Meka and issued an apology to the black community. The record company faced severe backlash after virtual technology used the N-word in one of its songs and also showed it being beaten up by a police official.
In a statement issued to news outlet Rolling Stone, the company said:
“CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days—your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”
Several people celebrated Capitol Records' move to cut ties with the AI rapper and took to Twitter to express their feelings. One of them even said that it was "Good riddance" that the company dropped the virtual rapper.
The AI rapper, who looks like a black male cyborg, was created by the co-founders of Factory New, Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, in 2019. The company calls itself a "next-generation" music company that pioneers and specializes in digital characters.
AI's songs are backed by an unknown Black man, but the lyrics and music are produced by technology that goes through popular music.
The AI rapper's termination comes nearly 10 days after Capitol Records announced that they had signed the TikTok influencer and virtual rapper on August 14. The company has described the AI rapper as “the world’s first A.R. artist to sign with a major label.”
Its first single with the record company was Florida Water, which also featured Gunna and Clix.
FN Meka was thrashed online
Hours before Capitol Records released their official statement about cutting ties with FN Meka "effective immediately," a Twitter user called the company out. The user, named Industry Blackout, noted that the company was wrong in signing a virtual technology that promotes racism.
In a tweet, the user put up a statement that read, in part:
“While we applaud innovation in tech… we find fault in the lack of awareness of how offensive this caricature is. It is a direct insult to the Black community and our culture — an amalgation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with slurs infused in lyrics. This digital effigy is a careless abomination and disrespectful to real people who face real consequences in real life.”
The user further went on to point out Gunna's association with the project even though he is being locked up on RICO charges. The user said that Gunna is an artist who is "currently incarcerated for rapping the same type of lyrics" that the bot has been rapping.
The statement added:
The difference is, your artificial rapper will not be subject to federal charges for such. For your company to approve this shows a serious lack of diversity and resounding amount of tone deaf leadership, this is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
In conclusion, the user demanded a formal apology and the virtual rapper's work to be deleted from all platforms. The user also asked the company to donate all the profits made by the virtual rapper to charities and black musicians.
As they celebrated Capitol Records' move, several people slammed FN Meka's developers for being white and feeding information about offensive, black stereotypes.
At the time of writing this article, there were no comments made by the developers of FN Meka.