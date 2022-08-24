"Good riddance": FN Meka controversy explained as AI rapper is dropped by Capitol Records amid racial stereotype backlash

American record label, Capitol Records, has cut its ties with AI rapper FN Meka and issued an apology to the black community. The record company faced severe backlash after virtual technology used the N-word in one of its songs and also showed it being beaten up by a police official.

In a statement issued to news outlet Rolling Stone, the company said:

“CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days—your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”

Several people celebrated Capitol Records' move to cut ties with the AI rapper and took to Twitter to express their feelings. One of them even said that it was "Good riddance" that the company dropped the virtual rapper.

Andrew Barber @fakeshoredrive Capitol Records thankfully dropped FN Meka, their AI rapper. Good riddance to AI rappers across the board. Capitol Records thankfully dropped FN Meka, their AI rapper. Good riddance to AI rappers across the board.

The AI rapper, who looks like a black male cyborg, was created by the co-founders of Factory New, Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, in 2019. The company calls itself a "next-generation" music company that pioneers and specializes in digital characters.

mitch @limitedmitch An AI rapper that says the n-word fabricating police brutality… literally every single thing about this is so off-key An AI rapper that says the n-word fabricating police brutality… literally every single thing about this is so off-key https://t.co/9bC7odudlZ

AI's songs are backed by an unknown Black man, but the lyrics and music are produced by technology that goes through popular music.

The AI rapper's termination comes nearly 10 days after Capitol Records announced that they had signed the TikTok influencer and virtual rapper on August 14. The company has described the AI rapper as “the world’s first A.R. artist to sign with a major label.”

RapTalk 🧊 @RapTalkv2 ain’t no way that this is the dude behind FN Meka, tf was he thinking ain’t no way that this is the dude behind FN Meka, tf was he thinking 😭😭 https://t.co/i5fFlezgVJ

Its first single with the record company was Florida Water, which also featured Gunna and Clix.

FN Meka was thrashed online

Hours before Capitol Records released their official statement about cutting ties with FN Meka "effective immediately," a Twitter user called the company out. The user, named Industry Blackout, noted that the company was wrong in signing a virtual technology that promotes racism.

In a tweet, the user put up a statement that read, in part:

“While we applaud innovation in tech… we find fault in the lack of awareness of how offensive this caricature is. It is a direct insult to the Black community and our culture — an amalgation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with slurs infused in lyrics. This digital effigy is a careless abomination and disrespectful to real people who face real consequences in real life.”

The user further went on to point out Gunna's association with the project even though he is being locked up on RICO charges. The user said that Gunna is an artist who is "currently incarcerated for rapping the same type of lyrics" that the bot has been rapping.

The statement added:

The difference is, your artificial rapper will not be subject to federal charges for such. For your company to approve this shows a serious lack of diversity and resounding amount of tone deaf leadership, this is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

In conclusion, the user demanded a formal apology and the virtual rapper's work to be deleted from all platforms. The user also asked the company to donate all the profits made by the virtual rapper to charities and black musicians.

As they celebrated Capitol Records' move, several people slammed FN Meka's developers for being white and feeding information about offensive, black stereotypes.

DiazGrimm.eth @DiazGrimm77



#FNMeka That's the best thing about Hiphop culture, it doesn't allow the fake to survive. That's the best thing about Hiphop culture, it doesn't allow the fake to survive.#FNMeka

🇹🇹 West Indian Bad Mon 🇹🇹 @bevonstlouis A white dude really made an AI that can rap then made a brown skin sprite for it called it FN Meka and it got signed to capital records. Bruh the Caucasity A white dude really made an AI that can rap then made a brown skin sprite for it called it FN Meka and it got signed to capital records. Bruh the Caucasity https://t.co/vogxbR8HDm

B.M.A. @BilalMujahhid They locked Gunna up, and put his verse on a song with FN Meka…crazy They locked Gunna up, and put his verse on a song with FN Meka…crazy

🇳🇬Temisan Adoki🇻🇮 @iamtemisanadoki FN Meka just represents the complete bastardaization, colonization, and whitewashing of hip-hop and total control of Black Music altogether. In no universe should this offensive bullshit be given credence, but money talks and bullshit walks. FN Meka just represents the complete bastardaization, colonization, and whitewashing of hip-hop and total control of Black Music altogether. In no universe should this offensive bullshit be given credence, but money talks and bullshit walks.

Ashton Morris @ashtonmorris1 Capitol Records dropped FN Meka, their AI rapper. @capitolmusic hire some Black people to run Black music. Don’t continue to do this stupid shit Capitol Records dropped FN Meka, their AI rapper. @capitolmusic hire some Black people to run Black music. Don’t continue to do this stupid shit

Mad Maggie's Pussy Warmer @yeenpeenqueen Im so glad fn meka went from being signed while being a white guys' excuse to say the n word to being dropped in 48 hours. Cry more crypto bros Im so glad fn meka went from being signed while being a white guys' excuse to say the n word to being dropped in 48 hours. Cry more crypto bros

Mellshaun Prince @rmell_ Last thing ima say about FN Meka and Capitol Records…

The record label does not deserve praise for reneging on the deal, if they were in it for doing the right thing, they wouldn’t of went through with the deal in the first place. Last thing ima say about FN Meka and Capitol Records…The record label does not deserve praise for reneging on the deal, if they were in it for doing the right thing, they wouldn’t of went through with the deal in the first place.

Dan Runcie @RuncieDan FN Meka was signed to Capitol Records for a week before the virtual artist got cut after the backlash.



This industry still has A LOT to figure out with these non-human artists. FN Meka was signed to Capitol Records for a week before the virtual artist got cut after the backlash.This industry still has A LOT to figure out with these non-human artists.

At the time of writing this article, there were no comments made by the developers of FN Meka.

Edited by Madhur Dave